Easter 2024: 20+ fun brunches, buffets & restaurants for every budget and group size

Our 2024 Easter feasting guide features crowd-pleasing brunch possibilities for every budget.

This season, we’re segmenting the list as a category-specific directory featuring splurge-worthy and affordable buffets, plus a la carte options with special Easter offerings in Naples and Bonita Springs. Waterfront too.

Don’t see your favorite on here? It may be sold out. It never hurts to call a day ahead to check last-minute cancellations. Everything on Marco at brunch is mostly booked too.

Using a credit card? Check the menu for surcharges before ordering, as required by Florida law or ask when making your reservation.

Prices do not include tip, tax, service charges or beverages unless noted.

Buffets

Bistro La Baguette: Brunch is $90 per person and includes a bottle of Champagne or house wine per couple. Reservations required. (3560 Tamiami Trail E.; 239-403-7861; bistrolabaguette.com)

Hyatt Regency at Coconut Point: The reno’d Tanglewood restaurant is the venue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. priced $110 for adults, $55 for kids between 5 to 12; free for 4 and younger. Grown-ups receive a comp mimosa. Three Easter egg hunts for different age groups start at 10:30 a.m. (5001 Coconut Road, Bonita Springs; 239-390-4211; hyattregencycoconutpoint.com)

Easter egg hunts kick off brunch at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point

Le Indya: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at $25 per person with vegan and vegetarian offerings to boot. Pro tip: go on the early side. (975 Pine Ridge Road, Naples; 239-591-5156; leindya.com)

The Ritz-Carlton, Tiburon: “Grand Buffet” in the ballroom starts at 11 a.m. Priced $155 per from 13 and up; $70 for kids 2 to 12. Children younger than 2 eat free. Visit Eventbrite to reserve; non-refundable ticketing fees apply. (2600 Tiburon Drive; 239-593-2000; eventbrite.com)

Waterfront restaurants

Nosh on Naples Bay: A rare opportunity to enjoy gorgeous daytime bay views in a very pretty setting. From noon to 7 p.m., the dinner menu plus holiday specials, including lamb, are offered. (1490 Fifth Ave. S., Naples; 239-384-9208; noshonnaplesbay.com)

Spring lamb is on Nosh's Easter menu.

Osteria Capri: Waterfront views, a garden and pasta from scratch? Alora. (387 Capri Blvd., Naples; 239-970-5721; osteriacapri.com)

Bonita & Naples availability

Bistro 821: Wish the team a happy 30th anniversary while indulging in a rare brunchtime opening. On the menu: spiral maple glazed ham, gravlax of house-cured salmon, capers, onions, cream cheese and a bagel, plus chicken and waffles. Kids menu too. (821 Fifth Ave. S.; 239-261-5821; bistro821.com)

The French: Le jazz brunch? C’est si bon and starts at 11:30 a.m. (365 Fifth Ave. S., Naples; 239-315-4019; thefrenchnaples.com)

Hogfish Harry’s: Entrée specials change throughout the day, but Crescent City barbecue shrimp ($20) is available until closing. (600 Neapolitan Way, Naples; 239-776-7623; hogfishharrys.com)

The Kitchen & Mini Bar: "Surf 'n Turf" filet mignon, eggs, lobster and potato hash with a live DJ from 11 a.m. (1200 Central Ave., Naples; 239-428-3101; kitchenandminibar.com)

Lake Park Diner: A special ham and eggs Benedict is on the brunch menu, but better yet? A $14 "Sweet Strawbunny Surprise Super Shake” with toy-filled eggs that offer several chances to win a prize. Treats for kids, mimosas for adults. (944 7th Ave. N., Naples; 239-228-6351; thelakeparkdiner.com)

At Lake Park Diner, the "Sweet Strawbunny Surprise Super Shake” with toy-filled eggs offer chances to win a prize.

The Local: Bottomless mimosas and bloodies for $15 pair nicely with eggs Benedict. Open at 10:30 a.m. (5323 Airport-Pulling Road, Naples; 239-596-3276; thelocalnaples.com)

Ocean Prime: Usually dinner only, this special occasion brunch is served a la carte, with entrées ranging from $21-$42. (699 Fifth Ave. S., Naples; 239-430-0404; ocean-prime.com)

Ocean Prime's smoked salmon latke is a brunch option.

Osteria Tulia: Black truffle scrambled eggs? Sounds delish. (466 Fifth Ave. S., Naples; 239-213-2073; osteriatulia.com)

Roy’s: Brunch runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $65 per person; dinner from 3 to 9 p.m. Bonus: Kids 10 and under receive one complimentary meal with each adult entrée purchased. May be able to accommodate groups - call and ask. (26831 South Bay Drive, Bonita Springs; 239-498-7697; roysrestaurant.com)

Shabo’s Bistro: Specials listed here require advance notice via reservations and include an herb-crusted rack of lamb and stuffed roasted duck. Feeding five to six? Expect tableside service from Chef Shabo himself. Family-style specials include roasted leg of lamb, braised whole lamb, salt-coated wild-caught whole salmon, and grouper with creamy mushroom risotto and butter-poached asparagus. (15215 Collier Blvd., Naples; 239-354-9955; shabosbistro.com)

Braised lamb over mushroom risotto at Shabo's Bistro, $45.

Simit: Why isn’t this pretty Levantine restaurant busier? Because it’s hidden from the road. Do yourself a favor and find it. (1230 Airport-Pulling Road N., Naples; 239-331-4477; simitfresh.com)

Truluck’s: Famous for stone crabs, a special kids a la carte menu is priced $12 to $18 and features a chocolate mocktini. I would order that at any age. Open noon until 9 p.m. Reservations highly recommended. (698 Fourth Ave. S., Naples; 239-530-3131; trulucks.com)

Good for groups

Words of advice: The moment you know your group tallies more than six, pick up the phone and call the restaurant.

If asked to leave a nonrefundable deposit, don’t take it personally. People often book several restaurants and then become no-shows.

Don’t blame the restaurant; they’ve already ordered the food.

For Naples newbies and visitors, just because a restaurant looks spacious, not all are designed to accommodate large parties.

And as someone who’s been on the receiving end of calls suggesting a separate kids table to accommodate a group, you might be told everything’s booked; servers aren’t babysitters.

While each restaurant listed here easily accommodates smaller parties, these are good group options.

The 239: Locavore fare that can do up to 30 outside. (9108 Strada Place; 239-631-1902; the239naples.com)

Del Mar: Can host a few groups up to 10. Bougie millennials in your family will love it. (494 Fifth Ave. S.; 239-350-0134; delmarnaplesrestaurant.com)

Del Mar's lobster scramble, $28.

Keewaydin’s: Request family-friendly mezzanine seating for panoramic dining room views. (711 Fifth Ave. S., Naples; 239-262-5787; keewaydins.com)

A view of the dining room via the mezzanine at Keewaydin's.

True Food Kitchen: The new menu is impressive and appeals to anyone with dietary restrictions. In addition to finicky friends, it's my cousin's teen daughters' favorite restaurant when they visit. (5375 Tamiami Trail N., Naples; 239-431-4580; truefoodkitchen.com)

Shabo’s Bistro: See above; can host 80.

Skillets: For parties of eight, call a half hour in advance. For groups of 10, call a day before. I prefer the Lely location. (Multiple locations; skilletsrestaurants.com)

My custom omelet from a recent Skillets visit, $15.

Two Fillets: This casual cow-fish mashup has décor to delight kids of all ages and terrific service. (10395 Tamiami Trail N.; 239-788-0222; twofillets.com)

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: 20 Easter Sunday brunch recommendations in Naples, Bonita Springs