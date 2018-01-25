'Early Man': We got Maisie Williams and Eddie Redmayne to interview each other

Maisie Williams and Eddie Redmayne, the stars of Aardman Animations’ prehistoric comedy Early Man, are no strangers to being interviewed for their latest projects.

Seven series of Game of Thrones for Maisie, and an Oscar-winning awards campaign for Eddie for The Theory of Everything, has turned them into seasoned pros at answering questions on camera. But what happens when you turn the tables and get them to interview each other?

Maisie and Eddie lend their voices to football-mad cave-people Goona and Dug in Early Man, and from the hilarious results of our little interview experiment above, it’s clear the chemistry between the two extends way beyond the movie.

Here’s what we learned from Maisie and Eddie…

Eddie likes to travel on budget airlines

He’s just like the rest of us. More

Eddie says the origin of Dug’s voice has roots in a holiday he took with his future wife Hannah Bagshawe, early in their relationship.

“You could buy this EasyJet bear….,” explains Redmayne, “I bought that, and he became known as Frank, and he became quite an essential part of our life. Frank’s quite old now and has travelled with us lots. And weirdly, I once started voicing Frank, and Frank sounds quite a lot like Dug.”

Maisie is getting her wolf on in New Mutants

Maisie is playing Rahne Sinclair AKA Wolfsbane in 2019’s New Mutants. More

When asked if they’d rather be a wizard or a superhero, Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne stayed on brand, opting to be a wizard. Maisie Williams, however, went for a superhero in tribute to her role as Wolfsbane in the upcoming X-Men spin-off New Mutants.

“[Wolfsbane] has heightened sense of the wolf,” explains Maisie, “And then can also go full wolfsbane.”

Neither can do a very good impression of Wallace

Eddie has a go, bless him. More

Despite Aardman being the home of Wallace and Gromit, neither Maisie nor Eddie can do a very convincing impression of the cheese-loving inventor. They reckon their co-star Tom Hiddleston would do a much better job.

Early Man is in UK cinemas from 26 January. Watch a clip below.





