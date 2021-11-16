Early Black Friday video game deals: Get up to 60 percent off!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Gaming gifts never go out of style and always fit. (Photo: Getty Images)

It’s no wonder gaming has grown exponentially in popularity. It’s a great escape: Immersing yourself in another world lets you take a break from this one.

If you’re a committed gamer, chances are you’re ready for some fresh challenges. And if you’re new to the pastime, well, now is the perfect time to give it a try.

Whether you have an Xbox, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo Switch or PC, there are exciting early Black Friday deals on games and accessories waiting for you. Don’t forget your friends and loved ones: Stock up on gaming gifts for kindred spirits.

Best Xbox deals

The Force is strong with this sale. (Photo: Walmart)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for Xbox, on sale for $20 (originally $60), takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope in the Star Wars timeline. It follows a young Jedi Padawan named Cal Kestis, who survived Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66 — the massacre of the Jedi Order. Now he must complete his Jedi training and master his lightsaber, while the Galactic Empire tries to hunt him down. It's fun for just about anyone.

"I'm 45 and really never played games, but I picked up this Star Wars game on Xbox One X. It helps me de-stress after 12 hours in a medical facility," shared a five-star reviewer. "This is pure awesome. This game is insane. My Xbox One X has all kinds of passes and games, but this is the only one I want to play; it will blow your mind."

$20 $60 at Walmart

More Xbox deals:

Best Sony PlayStation deals

Why go outside and play baseball when you can stay inside and play MLB: The Show 21? (Photo: Walmart)

Walmart just marked down MLB: The Show 21 for PS5 for more than 40 percent off. The game has all 30 MLB teams, along with deep rosters featuring the best and brightest in baseball today, including Fernando Tatís Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts, José Ramírez and many more. Here’s your chance to play as your favorite athletes or run your favorite teams.

"Another great entry in the MLB show franchise," wrote a delighted gamer. "And it's the first entry that is being released multi-platform. If you love America's pastime in stunning detail? Get it."

$40 $69 at Walmart

More PlayStation deals:

Best Nintendo deals

Go to the carnival for 55 percent off. (Photo: Amazon)

Game publisher 2K Games’ Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch — on sale for just $18 (that's $22 off!) at Amazon — will make you feel like you’re on the boardwalk with your pick of 20 classic carnival games. You can shoot basketballs, take down scary clowns, race drones, bowl and more. Plus, you can even win tickets and trade them in for prizes! Funnel cakes not included.

“Fun game — I made an in-home carnival for my boys during quarantine and set this up on the projector,” shared a delighted shopper and mother of two. “Made it feel like a real carnival. It's fun and competitive and you can play as teams. Good price for a fun game, and it's not hard to unlock levels.”

$18 $40 at Amazon

More Nintendo deals:

PC gaming deals

Save 45 percent on this Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset for Black Friday. (Photo: Amazon)

This Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset — on sale for $55 ($45 off!) at Amazon — offers up pro-level 7.1 surround sound and THX-certified audio for an immersive gaming experience.

It’s compatible with home consoles like PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It’s comfortable and lightweight to wear for long periods of time, while its noise-reduction microphone makes chatting online crystal-clear.

“I absolutely love this headset,” said delighted five-star reviewer. “The sound quality is really nice too, especially with the THX sound booster. The ability to adjust game and chat volumes is really nice, and I appreciate that the back has an adhesive, so you can stick it to your desk. The headset is also incredibly comfortable...I have worn this headset for four hours at a time and completely forgot it was on.”

$55 $100 at Amazon

More PC gaming deals:

