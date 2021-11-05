Walmart's early Black Friday TV deals are bonkers — save nearly 40 percent on Samsung, LG, TCL and more!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Dreaming about a shiny new 4K TV? You’re in luck: Walmart just slashed prices on a whole new crop of TVs, as part of its early Black Friday deals.

So if you’re looking for an awesome holiday gift that the whole family can enjoy, keep scrolling and save big. All different sizes are on sale, from a 24-inch cutie to a 65-inch 4K beast that shoppers are obsessing over. We’re even seeing 50-inch TVs going for as little as $248!

Shop the can’t-miss early Black Friday 4K TV deals below:

Belive it or not, This onn. 24-inch Class HD LED Roku Smart TV is selling for double digits. What? Yes, it’s true. For only $99 you can have this crisp LED TV with Roku built right in. This means access to hundreds video streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, VUDU and much more.

Sized perfectly for a bedroom, guest room or small apartment, this 24-inch model delivers rich colors and inky black tones. You will smile every time you turn it on, knowing the low price you paid.

"I bought this TV for the size and features it offers. It didn't disappoint," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "I put it in my semi tractor truck; it is the perfect size. I am able to get under the bunk for whatever I need and it folds under the microwave no problem."

Right now, you can score the TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series HD Smart TV for just $279 at Walmart, down from $430. And it’s super popular, too: Over 3,700 shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating. So what makes this TV so special? It features a brilliant 40-inch LED display with Full HD resolution. Simply put, colors are vivid and black levels are, well, black, instead of murky and dull. It even comes with Roku video streaming built in, which means instant access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+ and much more.

"I only stream TV. Cable costs a lot for too many channels that I never watched," shared a satisfied Walmart shopper. "I already had a TCL TV in my bedroom. I have had it for over a year with no problems. It has a really clear picture and is easy to operate. So, I really wanted a TCL for my living room. Luckily, Walmart had them in the right size for my entertainment center. The price was even excellent. So, what else would I do but buy another TCL TV?"

It’s a fantastic size for a bedroom or guest room, as well as a first TV for someone moving into a new home. Trust us, it’s sharp enough to impress.

Gone are the days of having to shell out thousands for a reputable flatscreen TV. Welcome to 2021, where the quality is amazing and the prices are insane. It’s time to take advantage.

This Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV is on sale for $248, or $80 off, at Walmart. The picture is gorgeous, the audio is clear and the USB port lets you easily connect your smartphone to listen to stored music and show off all your pics on the big screen. And Walmart shoppers love the no-brainer setup.

“So far, so good,” said one Walmart reviewer. “I've had the TV for about a week and everything was a breeze from unboxing to setup. When the TV arrived I thought I would need my husband to lift it, however it was light and I was able to unbox it on my own. The setup was very easy and I had no issues setting up my Roku on it either. Picture quality and sound are great...Batteries are included for your remote, which is a plus as well. Great product...”

Walmart just knocked $273 off the LG 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell 80 Series TV — it’s down to $677, from $847. LG’s extremely popular NanoCell TVs go above and beyond the average 4K TV: NanoCell TV technology works with 4K resolution to deliver vibrant color and lifelike accuracy, no matter what you watch. The high-tech display enhances contrast and black levels with local dimming controls across different zones of the LED backlight. Translation: You’ll feel like you’re sitting in the middle of all of the action.

"I bought this TV about a month ago and so far, so good," said a happy shopper. "The picture quality is excellent, and the screen itself seems very tough (like it can take a hit from a kid toy). The included apps are excellent and work well. Speakers are surprisingly good for a flat screen. May not ever upgrade to a soundbar for this one."

On sale for $378 (was $426), The Hisense 58-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV is undeniably sleek, with a near edge-to-edge 55-inch display (i.e., more picture, less frame). The 4K Ultra HD resolution at 2160p essentially gets you a movie theater-like experience at home, with colors that pop.

It even supports the best in video and sound with Dolby Vision — which is the most popular HDR video streaming format — and stunning and immersive audio quality. These are features you can't even get with more expensive TVs from notable brands.

And shoppers are just in love with the image and sound quality: "The picture on it is so clear. This is my first smart TV, so all the extra free channels have been fun to explore," added another savvy Walmart shopper.

The Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD Smart TV is on sale for just $568, down from $648! We'll wait while you pick your jaw up off the floor. You’ll get a gigantic 4K display backed with a Crystal Ultra HD resolution, and Samsung’s Pure Color HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology for eye-popping colors and inky-crisp black levels. Plus, with nearly 4,000 five-star reviews, you're sure to be in good company.

"This Crystal Ultra HD 4K TV has such brightness and sharpness to its image," a shopper raved. "I'm amazed! Pictures don't do this TV justice. It has good speakers too. The sound is loud enough and very clear. Comes with control and batteries. I love that it's already a smart TV, so you don't need any extra equipment to be able to watch your favorite apps."

On sale for $1,797 (was $2,700), the LG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED C1 Series TV comes with the very best display LG has to offer. It's the number-one thing shoppers love about it: The detail is stunning, the colors are vivid and vibrant, and black levels are true, deep and dark.

" I have owned this television for a few weeks now, and I absolutely love it," raved a delighted five-star Walmart reviewer. "The screen is bright, the black levels are absolutely stunning, and the refresh rates are very good with nearly undetectable judder during the very fast scenes. The viewing angles are great and there is no distortion of the picture..."

And with a high refresh rate (120Hz), the LG 4K TV is also ideal for gamers and sports lovers with its buttery smooth motion and true-to-life action. It just brings it all to life!

