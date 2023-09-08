The Eagles Long Goodbye: See the setlist for the legendary rock band's final tour

It will be a long goodbye for the Eagles, who announced their final tour in July and vow to stay on the road through 2025 - or until they hit every market that might welcome them, sometimes more than once.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers kicked off their farewell at New York's Madison Square Garden Sept. 7 with a 23-song setlist that spotlights their myriad hits – "Take it Easy," "Witchy Woman," "Tequila Sunrise," "Life in the Fast Lane" and of course, "Hotel California" among them – and also paid tribute to "dear friend" Jimmy Buffett, who died Sept. 2, and original Eagles bassist Randy Meisner, who died in July.

As on past tours, the core of Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit and Joe Walsh are joined by upper-register maestro Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of the late Eagles legend Glenn Frey. The additional four musicians backing the Eagles augment an already pristine sound for this two-hour hits parade.

Here is a look at the songs being performed on the Eagles' Long Goodbye tour.

The Eagles perform during opening night of The Long Goodbye tour on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Eagles Long Goodbye tour setlist

"Seven Bridges Road" "Take It Easy" "One of These Nights" "Take It to the Limit" "Best of My Love" "Witchy Woman" "Peaceful Easy Feeling" "Tequila Sunrise" "In the City" "I Can't Tell You Why" "New Kid in Town" "Lyin' Eyes" "Life's Been Good" "Already Gone" "Come Monday" (Jimmy Buffett tribute) "Fins" (Jimmy Buffett tribute) "The Boys of Summer" "Funk #49" "Heartache Tonight" "Life in the Fast Lane" "Rocky Mountain Way" "Desperado" "Hotel California"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Eagles tour setlist: All the songs from the Long Goodbye concert