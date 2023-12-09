E! News Personality Adam Havener Signs With Ken Linder & Associates for Representation

E! News personality Adam Havener is in the news.

The veteran on-camera host and entertainment correspondent has inked with Kin Linder & Associates for representation.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Havener is known in celebrity circles and among red carpet press for his work with E! News for which he has worked many major movie premieres, press junkets and other high-profile entertainment events. In particular, he’s made waves for chats with the likes of Cher, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Idris Elba, among other A-listers.

Prior to E! News, Havener worked as a host for such outlets as The Hollywood Reporter and sister publication Billboard, as well as VEVO, MSN, AXS and the American Music Awards pre-show. Havener hosted the first original program Culture Pop on the arts network Ovation. Off the carpet and outside the studio, Havener has steered his own production company through which he has executive produced brand content for Colgate, Joes Jeans, Hard Rock Hotels, Sundance and Coachella.

Havener received a Daytime Emmy nomination as senior producer for Jada Pinkett Smith’s highly-publicized Facebook series Red Table Talk in 2022. For Universal Music Group, he executive produced two Mickey Guyton TV performances including Grammy-nominated “Black Like Me” on CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and an Apple music holiday performance on NBC’s Today. His other credits include producing shows for MTV, OWN and History Channel.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter