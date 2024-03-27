‘Dynomite!’ Netflix Reveals Raunchy Trailer for ‘Good Times’ Reboot

Dynomite!

Netflix has unspooled the trailer for its upcoming animated reboot of Norman Lear’s beloved sitcom Good Times.

The raunchy R-rated trailer reveals a new look at the Evans family through the eyes of exec producer Seth MacFarlane and showrunner Ranada Shepard.

The series features a voice cast that includes J.B. Smoove (Reggie), Yvette Nicole Brown (Beverly), Jay Pharoah (Junior), Marsai Martin (Grey), Gerald “Slink” Johnson (Dalvin) and Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola (Lashes by Lisa).

Here’s the official logline, per Netflix: “An animated reboot of the Norman Lear series finds the latest generation of the Evans family, cab driver Reggie and his wife, the ever-aspirational Beverly, scratching and surviving in one of the last remaining housing projects in Chicago along with their teenage artist son, Junior, activist daughter Grey, and drug dealing infant son, Dalvin. It turns out the more things change the more they stay the same and keeping your head above water in a system with its knee on your neck is as challenging as ever. The only thing tougher than life is love, but in this family, there’s more than enough to go around.”

The late and great Lear blessed the series and remains credited as an exec producer on the animated take through his Act III Productions banner, which remains based at Sony Pictures Television. Exec producers also include Brent Miller (Act III Productions), Steph Curry, Erick Peyton and Jeron Smith (Unanimous Media), and MacFarlane and Erica Huggins (Fuzzy Door).

The 10-episode first season will debut April 12 on Netflix.

