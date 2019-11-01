Dynamic Duo! Andy Cohen Shares Photo of Son Benjamin in His First-Ever Halloween Costume

Andy Cohen and his son Benjamin Allen are two peanuts in a pod!

The father-son duo celebrated Benjamin’s very first Halloween on Thursday by dressing up as Snoopy and Woodstock from the Peanuts comics.

Cohen, 51, showed off their adorable costumes on Instagram in photos that were snapped as the proud dad held his 8-month-old son and walked him through the streets of New York City.

The Watch What Happens Live host wore a giant white dog onesie that had a red collar around its neck and his head strategically placed inside the beloved beagle’s mouth, while Benjamin sported a fuzzy yellow onesie.

Like his father, the infant had his head peeking out of Woodstock’s mouth.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Andy Cohen and Benjamin | Andy Cohen/ Instagram More

RELATED: Every Must-See Photo of Stars Celebrating Halloween 2019

In the second photo, which was snapped from behind, Cohen continued his stroll down the sidewalk as he held his son in his arms. Keeping it simple, Cohen captioned the two images, “First Halloween.”

The father of one also celebrated the occasion by reposting a photo on his Instagram Stories, showing himself and Benjamin arriving at a house for some trick-or-treating.

The pair were snapped by Rebecca Hessel Cohen walking up the residence’s front stairs and towards a large bowl of candy.

“Thanks for the candy!” Cohen captioned the sweet shot.

Andy Cohen and Benjamin | Andy Cohen/ Instagram More