Dylan Sprouse Says Hacker ‘Idiots’ Sent Racist Tweet From His Account

Actor Dylan Sprouse said on Monday that “idiots” hacked his Twitter account and subsequently used it to send a racist epithet and also promote other Twitter users whose accounts have since been suspended.“Gained my account back, got hacked obviously… as if these idiots didn’t make it easy enough to tell,” Sprouse wrote Monday afternoon. “Think it’s and [sic] cell service provider thing. Fixing it ASAP but I’m in Tokyo with Barbara for our anniversary so thanks for the patience everyone and sorry for the trouble.”Just after noon on Monday, Sprouse’s account, @dylansprouse, began posting uncharacteristically random tweets, followed by one containing the n-word. Shortly after, Sprouse’s account tweeted that it would “follow everyone that follows @kNuBLoM and @PlugWalkerJoe” and tweeted other messages promoting those accounts.Also Read: 14 Stars Who've Posted Nude Selfies, From Chrissy Teigen to Geraldo (Photos)The tweets were deleted approximately an hour later. The accounts of @kNuBLoM and @PlugWalkerJoe were also suspended.Representatives for Sprouse did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from TheWrap.Around the same time, the twitter account belonging to Sprouse’s brother Cole Sprouse, (@colesprouse) also tweeted messages promoting @PlugWalkerJoe and an account belonging to a user called @uhSatoshi. It also linked to a Snapchat account that appeared to show a timeline of someone hacking both of the Sprouse brothers’ accounts.Best known for playing the role of Zack Martin on the Disney’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” its spinoff “The Suite Life On Deck,” Dylan Sprouse is also the CEO and co-founder of All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn. Cole Sprouse currently plays Judghead Jones on The CW’s “Riverdale.”Gained my account back, got hacked obviously… as if these idiots didn’t make it easy enough to tell. Think it’s and cell service provider thing. Fixing it ASAP but I’m in Tokyo with Barbara for our anniversary so thanks for the patience everyone and sorry for the trouble— Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) June 17, 2019Read original story Dylan Sprouse Says Hacker ‘Idiots’ Sent Racist Tweet From His Account At TheWrap

