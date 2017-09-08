Dylan O’Brien Says Terrifying On-Set Accident Almost Ended His Career: 'Didn't Know If I'd Ever Do It Again'

It's been a long road back for Dylan O’Brien.

In a new interview, the Teen Wolf star gets candid about his horrific accident while filming Maze Runner: The Death Cure in March 2016, one which O’Brien reveals almost ended his career.

“I really was in a dark place there for a while and it wasn’t an easy journey back,” the 26-year-old actor tells Vulture. “There was a time there where I didn’t know if I would ever do it again.”

“That thought scared me,” he adds.

While filming a stunt for The Death Cure, O’Brien was thrown from a moving vehicle and struck by another. The accident caused serious damage to his face, and he was transported to the hospital shortly after.

And while he’s since returned to acting -- and even done more stunt work -- O’Brien says the period of his recovery has felt much longer than the calendar shows.

“In a lot of ways, those six months went by like that,” he explains. “I can still remember that six months as if it was five years of my life.”

In July, O’Brien talked to ET's Leanne Aguilera about filming after his recovery at the American Assassin press junket.

"The state that you're in after something like that, you just want to run from all that stuff," he shared. "I didn't really even want to leave my couch necessarily when I was allowed to, so yeah, it was a big step doing this."

"I ultimately decided that I wanted to try it and I didn't want to let it go," he added. "[The movie] ended up being really instrumental in the whole process."

Meanwhile, O’Brien also talked to ET about how he’s feeling now that Teen Wolf is coming to an end.

