Dylan Mulvaney Isn't Afraid to Joke About Conservatives’ Bud Light Meltdown

After winning an award honoring her work as a social media star, Dylan Mulvaney used her acceptance speech to ask fellow creators to use their platforms to support trans rights — and prove that she isn’t afraid of the right wing’s obsession with her.

On Sunday, August 27, the media personality won the award for Breakout Creator at the 2023 Streamy Awards, an annual event honoring online content creators. Upon accepting her trophy, she quipped: “I’m really shocked because I thought the only award I’d ever win was maybe a Tony Award, but now I’m a musical theater gal with a Streamy! Theater TikTok, we made it to the mainstream.”

Mulvaney rose to fame documenting her transition and everyday experiences as a trans woman in a video diary series called “Days of Girlhood.” She noted that since the series began in 2022, her life “has changed for the better.”

“But on the flip side, there’s also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate, and I know that my community is feeling it,” Mulvaney added.

As Mulvaney’s social media star has risen, she’s worked with major brands like Kate Spade and Ulta Beauty. But along the way, she’s also been met with obscene amounts of online harassment, with right-wing trolls calling for a boycott of pretty much any brand with whom she partners.

Six months later, conservatives are still throwing an absolute fit about Mulvaney’s partnership with Bud Light. Meanwhile, after releasing one lackluster statement responding to the controversy in April, Anheuser-Busch has done nothing to support Mulvaney.

“I look around this room and I just see so many allies that have platforms, and I think allyship right now needs to look differently,” Mulvaney added, addressing the Streamy Awards audience. “You need to support trans people publicly and proudly. I think the trans community and the creator community actually have something in common, and it’s that people often underestimate us.”

Why the Bud Light Boycott Won't Die

Six months after Dylan Mulvaney's viral TikTok, the controversy surrounding the iconic beer hasn't gone away. A marketing expert explains where Anheuser-Busch went wrong.

In the meantime, she encouraged viewers to stay optimistic about “the future of transness in general.”

Mulvaney closed her speech with a knowing jab at the Bud-Light controversy, saying, “I’m gonna go have a beer. Love ya!”

Fans will be happy to know that a return to musical theater might very well be in the star’s future — this time on Broadway, no less. According to a new report from Page Six, Mulvaney, who previously appeared in the touring production of The Book of Mormon, is currently auditioning for the female lead role of Sally Bowles in Broadway’s Cabaret. Sally has previously been played by iconic performers like Liza Minelli, Emma Stone, and Michelle Williams. Theater gays, we’re manifesting this casting!

Get the best of what’s queer. Sign up for Them’s weekly newsletter here.

Originally Appeared on them.