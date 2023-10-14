Dylan Mulvaney awarded Woman of the Year by well-known LGBTQ+ magazine in the U.K.

Famous transgender TikTok creator, Dylan Mulvaney, won Woman of the Year on Thursday, an award given by popular LGBTQ+ magazine "Attitude".

Famous for her candid videos chronicling her transition from male to female, Mulvaney accepted the esteemed award at the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards ceremony where she highlighted that some people still don't see her as a woman even though she's identified as one for 560 days.

"So no matter how hard I try, or what I wear, or what I say, or what surgeries I get, I will never reach an acceptable version of womanhood by those hateful people's standards," Mulvaney shared.

Dylan Mulvaney is our Woman of the Year, supported by @virginatlantic ✨

“Knowing that my community sees me this way and acknowledges my womanhood is all I need to keep going.”

Claim to Fame

Mulvaney has recorded her transition from day one. In a TikTok series called "Days of Girlhood," she detailed the experience and sometimes hardships of transitioning from male to female.

The series was a hit worldwide on Tiktok, earning her 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 10.5 million on TikTok.

On her 365th day of girlhood, she put on a live one-night-only show in partnership with the Trevor Project. This project included monologues, musical numbers, and special guests like Tony Award nominee Morgan Lee.

Controversy

Bud Light announced that it would team up with Mulvaney in April, creating particular cans to feature her face and sponsor some of her videos.

However, this did not go well with consumers, who boycotted Bud Light following the announcement. Shortly after, Anheuser-Busch lost $400 million in sales.

Mulvaney later revealed that she never heard back from Bud Light after receiving many threats and transphobic bullying. The backlash was so much that she felt unsafe and decided to take vacations outside of the U.S. this year.

Mulvaney highlighted in her speech how happy she is to accept the award in the U.K. particularly.

"Because I came to London on holiday this summer after months of feeling isolated, and when I arrived, I didn't feel that baggage that I was carrying back in the U.S.," Mulvaney said. "And I didn't feel like the trans beer girl … And I romanticized this country as a safe place."

