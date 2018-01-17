Dylan Farrow on Woody Allen: 'Why Shouldn’t I Want to Bring Him Down?'

In a short preview of tomorrow’s interview with Dylan Farrow, CBS This Morning aired a clip today of co-host Gayle King asking Farrow whether she wants to “bring down” her father Woody Allen by resurrected decades-old charges of childhood sexual abuse.

“Why shouldn't I want to bring him down?,” Farrow responds. “Why shouldn’t I be angry? Why shouldn’t I be hurt? Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of outrage after all these years of being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?”

Asked by King why people should believe her now, Farrow says, “I suppose that’s on them but all I can do is speak my truth and hope that somebody will believe me instead of just hearing.”

King said CBS This Morning reached out to Allen but has not yet received a response.

The entire interview with Farrow airs tomorrow on CBS This Morning.

