Dylan Farrow to appear on TV over Woody Allen allegation as detractors grow

The appearance comes as stars including Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Hall distance themselves from the director’s latest film.

Dylan Farrow will appear on television to discuss her sexual assault allegation against her adoptive father Woody Allen as a growing number of stars distance themselves from the director.

The interview, which airs on CBS on Thursday and is Farrow’s first on television according to the US broadcaster, comes after she used a newspaper article to question why Allen has been spared by the “revolution” that ended Harvey Weinstein.

“I am credible, and I am telling the truth, and I think it’s important that people realise that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things,” Farrow said in an extract released on Wednesday.

In her first television interview, Dylan Farrow talks with @CBSThisMorning co-host @GayleKing about her allegations of childhood sexual abuse by her father, Woody Allenhttps://t.co/EJ1VNIAKMu pic.twitter.com/IXKZF3voyy — CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) January 16, 2018

The film-maker, 82, faces renewed questions over his alleged behaviour as he prepares for the release of his latest film in a Hollywood that is coming to grips with its history of sexual harassment and abuse.

Allen, who has always denied the allegation, was investigated over the claim he molested Farrow in an attic in 1992 when she was seven, but he was not charged.

Timothee Chalamet said on Tuesday that he did not want to profit from his role in A Rainy Day In New York and would instead donate his salary to three charities combating abuse and harassment, including Time’s Up.

Rebecca Hall previously apologised for her role in the film and said she would also donate her earnings to the celebrity-backed initiative.

View photos Timothee Chalamet said he would donate his salary from Allen’s latest film (Isabel Infantes/PA) More

Others to distance themselves from Allen in recent weeks include To Rome With Love’s Greta Gerwig, Wonder Wheel’s David Krumholtz and Mira Sorvino, who vowed to never work with him again having won an Oscar for her role in 1995’s Mighty Aphrodite.

However, Alec Baldwin, who worked with Allen on three occasions, on Tuesday expressed his support for the director, saying the rejection is “unfair and sad”.

Farrow, the sister of journalist Ronan Farrow, whose reports aided Weinstein’s downfall, last month questioned in an article for The Los Angeles Times why the ensuing “revolution” has spared Allen.

“Why is it that Harvey Weinstein and other accused celebrities have been cast out by Hollywood, while Allen recently secured a multimillion-dollar distribution deal with Amazon,” she wrote.