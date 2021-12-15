Dwyane Wade hasn't played basketball since retiring: 'Why would I play a pickup?'

On Tuesday, former Miami Heat basketball player Dwyane Wade visited The Late Late Show With James Corden. The three-time NBA champion retired in 2019, and while he played a basketball-themed game with Corden on the show, Wade revealed that’s pretty much all the basketball he has played.

"When was the last time you ever played in a pickup game?" Corden asked.

"My last game I played was the last game in the NBA," Wade said. "I haven't played ... Why would I play a pickup? Might as well play in the NBA."

It is not uncommon for active or retired hoops players to play the game that made them famous. Even celebrities like Adam Sandler can occasionally be spotted playing a pickup game of basketball.

Tessa Thompson, who was Corden's other guest, was surprised by Wade's answer. Considering he is a future hall of famer and married to Gabrielle Union, one might expect he has lots of friends who would want to play ball with him. However, that is not the case.

"You don't have friends, people that want to play with you?" Thompson asked.

"Yeah, they're in the NBA," Wade replied.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

