Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Share Photos from Daughter Zaya's 14th Birthday Party

Jen Juneau
·2 min read

      Zaya Wade's birthday party     

Zaya is rolling her way into 14!

Dwyane Wade's eldest daughter celebrated her recent birthday over the weekend with a "Zaya on Wheels"-themed bash, complete with a private skating rink.

The retired NBA pro, 39, shared a collection of snapshots from the fun-filled fête to Instagram, showing the father-daughter duo taking laps around the rink together and posing with family. Wade and wife Gabrielle Union are also parents to 2½-year-old daughter Kaavia James, sons Zaire, 19 (Wade's from his first marriage) and Xavier, 7 (Wade's from an ex), and Wade's nephew Dahveon, 19.

"I'm obsessed with your happiness! Happy 14th Birthday @zayawade," the Miami Heat alum captioned the photos. 

Among the guests at the party included Tia Mowry-Hardrict with her family: husband Cory Hardrict and their kids Cairo Tiahna, 3, and Cree Taylor, 10 next month.

dwyane wade/ instagram Zaya Wade's birthday party     

RELATED: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 14th Birthday: "We Are So Proud of You"

zaya wade / instagram Zaya Wade     

Zaya shared her own photos from the party to her Instagram feed, featuring solo shots in various outfits, plus candids with friends and family.

"Happy 14th to me! I had such a fun birthday!!!🎉🎉," the teen wrote in her caption. "I love all of you guys, and thank you all for the love and support!❤❤"

While she wasn't at the evening's events, Kaavia James also got in on the fun earlier in the day, donning a pair of blue toddler skates and knee pads and holding on to her parents' hands as she practiced skating.

"Teamwork Makes The Dream Work🖤🖤," Union, 48, captioned an Instagram carousel of the trio. "We had a lil pre-party kick back with the toddler crew before #ZayaOnWheels."

In honor of Zaya's big day Saturday, Union shared a loving tribute to her stepdaughter alongside a photo of Zaya striking a pose while wearing a colorful striped top and a pair of white pants with three-dimensional flowers on the side.

"14!!!! 🎂🎁🎈💥💥💥 We ❤ you so much and we are so proud of you! Keep shining my 🖤," the actress added, passing along a sweet message on behalf of herself and Wade.

In his own birthday message, Dahveon wrote, "Happy birthday @zayawade I love you Soo much I will always have your back thru it all live it up 💞🤞🏽🤞🏽."

"Simply, I love you 💛 Happy 14th @zayawade," added big brother Zaire in the caption of a photo from the party featuring the pair.

