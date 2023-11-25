'DWTS' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba On Criticism To Her Judging Style: 'I Always Thought That Was Unfair'

For 32 seasons, Carrie Ann Inaba has been behind the judges' table on "Dancing with the Stars," and she’s opening up about the show! While stopping by Access Daily, the television personality told Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about this week's Taylor Swift night, having her friend Paula Abdul as a guest judge, and how the show has remained a family after all these years. She also reacted to those who have taken issue with her critiques on the competition show. "As a woman on the [judges' panel], I do get [less] slack than the guys do, and I always thought that was unfair, so I started speaking out about it recently and just kind of letting people know – no, I've judged them fairly from my perspective, and it matters just as much as the boys," she told Access. Plus, Carrie Ann, who is a paid spokesperson for the I Will Take On Lupus Campaign, spoke about her Lupus diagnosis and why it's important for her to spread awareness.

