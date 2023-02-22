Dancing With the Stars ' Emma Slater Files for Divorce from Sasha Farber

23
Angie Orellana Hernandez
·2 min read

Emma Slater is officially ending her marriage to Sasha Farber.

The Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Slater, 34, cited irreconcilable differences as reason for the separation.

In August 2022, a source told E! News that they had broken up, and court documents list their date of separation as April 1, 2022.

Slater asked the court to terminate the ability to award spousal support for her and Farber, 38, who she married in 2018. As for property and assets, both Slater and Farber intend to "amicably" resolve any issues in an agreement, with Slater reserving the right to amend if necessary.

According to court documents, the former couple have an "uncontested divorce."

Neither star has publicly spoken out about the split, though Farber joked in a Valentine's Day post, "Happppy Valentine's Day to all the ladies out there!!!!!!! I cook, I clean, and yes ladies, I take the trash out."

These Dancing With the Stars Relationships Happened Off the Show

Currently, Slater and Farber are finishing out the 2023 Dancing With the Star Live tour. Farber celebrated the tour with a Feb. 22 post of himself shirtless in front of a bus, writing, "Living the dream!!!!!!!! Grateful and thankful for everyday," while Slater recently shared images of her and other tour members at Walt Disney World.

The divorce filing concludes Slater and Farber's love story, which began in 2009 when they became friends while on the set of Broadway's Burn The Floor. In 2016, Farber proposed to Slater on live TV during Dancing With the Stars, getting down on one knee to declare: "Baby, I've wanted to do this for such a long time. I love you so, so much. Will you marry me?"

They tied the knot in March 2018 at Los Angeles' Bella Blanca Event Center.

Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Dancing With the Stars, DWTS
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Slater and Faber would go on to celebrate wedding anniversaries on Instagram throughout the years, and even tour together in early 2022 for the Dancing With the Stars Live tour.

Regardless of their split, a source told E! News in August that they were still "amicable" with one another.

"They still get along," the source explained. "They're figuring things out but there's no bad blood and they are still friends."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Recommended Stories

  • Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater Files for Divorce From Sasha Farber After 4 Years of Marriage

    Moving on. Emma Slater filed for divorce from her husband, Sasha Farber, on Tuesday, February 21, Us Weekly can confirm. The Dancing With the Stars couple were married for four years before legally parting ways, according to court documents obtained by Us on Wednesday, February 22. Slater, for her part, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The professional dancers’ official separation came six months after Us exclusively broke the news that Slater, 34, and Farber, 38, had called it quits after being on and off for more than a decade. Rob Latour/Shutterstock “They’ve been apart for many months now,” a source told Us in August 2022. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.” The insider added that it was a “tough decision” for the pair to make and they have since been trying to navigate their post-breakup dynamic. “It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the source added. Amid their time apart, both the Burn the Floor alum and the England native chose to lean on their "friends for support,” the insider explained, noting that the exes would “continue to work together as professionals.” Slater and Farber first met in 2009 while performing Broadway’s Burn The Floor. Two years later, they confirmed they were an item. The twosome briefly split up in 2014 but gave their romance a second chance the following year. The Australian-American dancer proposed in October 2016 during a live taping of DWTS. Two years later, Us exclusively confirmed that the duo tied the knot in March 2018 in Los Angeles. “It was the most amazing day. It was absolutely amazing. Nothing went wrong. It was brilliant,” Slater told Us at the time. “It was incredible. I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t normal. This isn’t normal. This should not be happening.’ It went so well and it was a party from the moment we got upstairs to the reception till really late.” The longtime collaborators sparked split speculation in early 2022 when eagle-eyed fans noticed they weren’t being featured on each other’s social media pages. The pair again raised eyebrows in March 2022 when they didn’t share an anniversary post on Instagram, Slater, however, did gush over Farber on his birthday two months later.Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more! Us confirmed in August of that year that the duo had parted ways, but they continued to work together on the Disney+ series. In November 2022, the exes confirmed they were on friendly terms as they celebrated Thanksgiving together with several members of the DWTS team.

  • See Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Meet Jenna Johnson and Val's Baby for the First Time

    As she prepared to welcome her second child with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Dancing With the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd recalls the couple's first meeting with their baby nephew.

  • Paris Hilton Reveals Name of Her and Carter Reum's Baby Boy

    Meet the newest member of the Hilton family. After recently welcoming a baby boy with husband Carter Reum, Paris Hilton shared their son’s name. Find out the moniker here.

  • Jennifer Lopez Shares Rare Footage of Her and Her Twins Emme and Max for Their 15th Birthdays

    Jennifer Lopez's two children, twins Emme and Max, turned 15 today, and their mother gave her millions of followers an intimate look into their life together.

  • Why Is Ryan Seacrest Leaving ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’? There Was ‘Tension’ With Him & ‘Everyone Involved in the Show’

    What was his relationship like with Kelly Ripa?

  • John Legend Shares What Has Made Him “Emotional” Since Welcoming Baby Esti With Chrissy Teigen

    John Legend—who also shares Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with wife Chrissy Teigen—recently shared how life in his house has changed since welcoming baby Esti into the family.

  • Former RHOA star Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Off Mansion Chandelier, Newly Redone Pool Amid Foreclosure News: Pic

    Remaining unbothered! Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann showed off the most treasured parts of her Georgia mansion following the news it has gone into foreclosure. “OK you guys, this is definitely one of my favorite rooms, called the Hollywood Room. That chandelier, even though it doesn’t look like it, I think it’s 8 feet wide by

  • Farrah Abraham Looks Unrecognizable in New Video After Skin Peel: Gushes ‘I’m Glowing’

    Who is that? Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham looked unrecognizable in a new video after she had a skin peel. The former MTV personality, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 21, to share a video in which she showed off her glowing skin following the peel. “I am shining today. I am...

  • Gisele Bündchen's First Post-Divorce 'Vogue' Cover Is a Mood

    Oh, and ultra-thin eyebrows are back, apparently.

  • Demi Moore is standing by her ex-husband Bruce Willis after his dementia diagnosis. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in 2000. They remained close friends after their split.