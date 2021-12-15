Dwayne Wade hasn't played basketball since retiring: ‘Why would I play a pickup?’

On Tuesday, former Miami Heat basketball player Dwayne Wade visited The Late Late Show With James Corden . The three-time NBA champion retired in 2019. And while he played a basketball themed game with James Corden on the show, Wade revealed that’s pretty much all the basketball he’s played.

“When was the last time you ever played in a pickup game?” James Corden asked.

“My last game I played was the last game in the N.B.A,” Wade said. “I haven’t played — Why would I play a pickup? Might as well play in the N.B.A.”

It is not uncommon for active or retired players to play the game that made them famous. In fact, even celebrities like Adam Sandler can occasionally be spotted playing a pickup game of basketball.

Tessa Thompson, who was the show’s other guest, was surprised by Wade’s answer. Considering he is a future hall-of-famer and married to the famous Gabrielle Union, one might expect he has lots of friends who would want to play a pickup game with him. However, that is not the case.

“You don't have friends that want to play with you?” Thompson asked.

“Yeah, they're in the N.B.A,” Wade replied.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

Watch as Keanu Reeves reveals ‘craziest’ stunt from ‘Matrix Resurrections’:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.