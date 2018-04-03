Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares details of his depression: 'I was crying constantly'

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the most positive people in Hollywood but even he has gone through a dark period of depression.

The Rampage star has shared details about his mental health issues, which escalated after his football career came to an end due to injury.

“Struggle and pain is real,” he told the Daily Express. “I was devastated and depressed.”

“I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly.”





Before Johnson became a WWE star and blockbuster actor, he had a promising Canadian Football League career but after a year at the Calgary Stampeders, in 1995, he was let go after sustaining an injury.

It’s not the first time the actor has spoken about mental health; two months ago he shared a post on Instagram where he opened up about the time his mother tried to commit suicide when he was just 15.

“My mom tried to check out when I was 15,” he wrote. “She got outta the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and cars swerving outta the way not to hit her. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road.

“What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever. Probably best she doesn’t.”

