Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson bought his mom a house for Christmas and her reaction is priceless

When you’re the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, you can’t exactly get away with scrimping on the Christmas presents. Luckily, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson got the memo — and his mom is reaping the benefits.

In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, the actor’s mother, Ata Johnson, is seen sitting by the Christmas tree and reading a note her famous son has given her.

“We love you, Mom, and Merry Christmas,” she reads aloud, clutching a framed photo of her and the former wrestler. “This Willy Wonka Golden Ticket is good for…”

She gasps and breaks into a sob as she reads the rest: “a brand-new home.” Cue tears, interruptions from her granddaughter Jasmine and a huge hug from her son.





As Johnson noted in his caption, his parents didn’t have a home of their own until he bought them one in 1999. They subsequently divorced and “things got a little complicated.” But now, his proud mother has carte blanche to choose a home for herself — “anywhere she wants.”

“I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being,” Johnson wrote. “And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen.”

Suffice to say, his fans are as moved as his mom.

“I’m not crying, you are,” wrote many commenters.

“This made me cry and reminded me of the different apartments me and my mom lived in,” added a follower.

“What a gent,” another fan wrote. “A real inspiration.”

One catch: How can he possibly top this for next Christmas?

