Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Officially Makes Her WWE Debut

Simone Johnson has joined the family business.

Following in the footsteps of dad Dwayne Johnson, her grandfather Rocky Johnson and her great-grandfather Peter Malvia, the 21-year made her WWE debut Oct. 25, making her the first fourth generation wrestler in the history of the sport.

Going by Ava Raine, she entered the ring wearing a mask and Little Red Riding Hood style cape, both of which she shortly ditched. "The love and acceptance the [team] Schism has given me has defied any preconceived notions of who I am supposed to be," she said. "This family completes me. I am Ava Raine."

Later, she paid homage to her roots, sharing a solo shot to Twitter with the caption, "4 roots 1 tree."

And those roots are strong. For the last three years, she's been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. where pros like John Cena and the Bella Twins learned how to dominate the sport.

From the sidelines, she has her mom Dany Garcia cheering her on."It's been the blessing of my life to watch you grow @simoneGJohnson & while the legacy of the family may be your platform, your future will be uniquely yours to earn," she wrote on Instagram. "Congrats my love on living your dream & welcome to @WWENXT @wwe!!"

Her father chimed in, "Beautiful."

And it's possible that Simone could one day be on the same WWE lineup as her father. After all, the Young Rock star recently teased a return to the ring.

"I love the idea of a WrestleMania," he told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes. "I'm close to a lot of people there but very close to one in particular, who we've talked about this. So I like it. I'm a fan because I'm a promoter at heart, too. I'm a fan of promoting an event and what could that be. So I love WrestleMania and I love that world."

