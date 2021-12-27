Dwayne Johnson Teams Up with Daughters to Surprise His Mom with New Car for Christmas: 'This One Felt Good'

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson gave his mom a special Christmas surprise — a new car!

The Red Notice actor, 49, got help from daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana Gia, 3, to gift his mother, Ata Johnson, with a brand-new Cadillac to celebrate the holiday.

He shared the adorable moment and the emotional aftermath via Instagram on Saturday. The first slide includes a clip of Dwayne covering his mom's eyes as his children count down from three before screaming, "Merry Christmas!"

As she opens her eyes, Ata spots the new vehicle with a big red bow sitting in the driveway. She pauses briefly while taking in the moment before putting her hand over her mouth in disbelief.

"This one felt good," Dwayne posted. "Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few ugly cries in."

The Jumanji star also shared a series of photos of his mother "overcome with pure joy" while exploring the new car.

"I'm so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who's had one helluva life," he continued in the caption. "I don't take any of it for granted. Neither does she."

He added, "Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! 😊🙌🏾 And your Elvis records 🎶🕺🏽 We love you. You deserve a lot more 🙏🏾."

Dwayne has a soft spot for the women in his family. Back in June, the Jungle Cruise actor opened up to PEOPLE about life as a girl dad. At the time, he insisted that the most important thing he's discovered while raising his daughters is to "just be there."

"You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things," he said. "Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them."

At home, daughters Jasmine and Tia "are tornadoes and very passionate about how they feel," the actor said, laughing. "Lauren and I like raising them in an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life. You can do anything you want, and you can achieve anything you want. However, I need you to be flexible with how we get there."