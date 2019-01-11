Dwayne Johnson Slams 'Fabricated' Comments About 'Generation Snowflake'

Dwayne Johnson is speaking out after a fake interview is making the rounds online.

The Fast and Furious star took to Instagram on Friday to slam a "100 percent fabricated" interview, which claimed he slammed "generation snowflake" for "looking for a reason to be offended."

"Earlier today online, an interview dropped, apparently it was with me, where I was insulting and criticizing millennials. The interview never took place, never happened, never said any of those words. Completely untrue. 100 percent fabricated. I was quite baffled when I woke up this morning," Johnson said. "I've gained such a great trust and equity in all you guys all around the world over the years, and you know it's not a real DJ interview if I'm ever insulting a group, a generation, or anyone, because that's not me. And that's not who I am, and it's not what we do."

"So to the millennials, the interview never happened. To the plurals, the baby boomers, the snowflake generation, I don't even know where that term came from, the tequila generation, that's a generation I just started, that's a good one. You'll want to join it. I always encourage empathy, I encourage growth, but most importantly, I encourage everybody to be exactly who they want to be," he concluded.

The Daily Star published what they said was an exclusive interview with Johnson on Friday, in which they alleged he said the current generation was "putting us backward." "So many good people fought for freedom and equality -- but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended," the outlet claimed Johnson said. “If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended – and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”

