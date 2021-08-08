Dwayne Johnson says he's the 'opposite of a not washing themselves celeb'

Dwayne Johnson is distancing himself from "not washing themselves" celebrities. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

He may go by "The Rock," but Dwayne Johnson is not down with dirt. As celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal and Ashton Kutcher admit to not bathing daily, the Jungle Cruise star is setting the record straight on his own grooming habits.

On Friday the 49-year-old former wrestler responded to a fan's tweet speculating about his shower status, with the commenter noting that he "can't possibly be one of those stinky ones and we would all be weirdly heartbroken to find out otherwise."

They needn't worry. Johnson swooped in to assure the fan that he washes no less than three times a day.

"Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," the action star wrote.

He went on break down his exact routine, which includes a cold shower "when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'" followed by a post-workout warm shower and a hot shower once he's back home after finishing work for the day.

Johnson added that he's scrubbing himself from head to toe during those showers: "Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off-key) in the shower."

Another fan pointed out that Johnson is a person of color, noting the debate stemming from white celebrities — including Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard — speaking candidly about their lax bathing standards benefitting from white privilege as they aren't subject to hurtful stereotypes about being dirty.

"I think they forgot you were a POC?" the commenter tweeted. "Cause this debate is only for...[never mind]." Johnson responded with "Yup, I know sis," adding a laughing emoji and a brown fist.

He also clarified that his morning shower is "cold-ish, not 'WTF am I doing' cold, but 'OK, this is chilly water and I'm really awake now ready to kickstart my day' cold. Give it a shot."

Johnson's comments come after Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis recently shared that they only wash their "vitals" (armpits and groin) daily and clean their kids when "you can see the dirt on them." Shepard and Bell similarly admitted to "waiting for the stink" when it came to bathing their two daughters, while Gyllenhaal last week told Vanity Fair that, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe ... that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”