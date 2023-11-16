Dwayne Johnson Showed Up At The Capitol And You Already Know What People Said

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise visit to Capitol Hill on Wednesday and social media users used the stop to mock the Republican chaos that engulfed Congress this week.

The professional wrestler-turned-actor’s meeting with Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) focused on military recruitment efforts, reported Politico.

The Rock and Chuck Schumer



“Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?” someone shouted.



“Are you running for president?” another reporter said. pic.twitter.com/cPeRe9jZDo — Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) November 15, 2023

But people on X, formerly Twitter, brought up former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) alleged elbowing of Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s (R-Okla.) almost-fight during a hearing.

one day after McCarthy dropped the people's elbow on Burchett, The Rock shows up at the Capitol https://t.co/6XebkJvDAN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2023

The Rock would be a huge add to the roster with Sen. Mullen trying to fight witnesses and Rep. McCarthy throwing elbows this week — Charlie Sanders (@krnlsndrs) November 15, 2023

Maybe they want to hire him for a Rock Bottom against McCarthey. — John Keefer (@keefinator) November 15, 2023

He’s there to drop Kevin? — StickyBunny (@skullisland1919) November 15, 2023

Run away Markwayne, run away. — Dee (@Scootytoots) November 15, 2023

I'm tired of smelling what the GOP is cooking. — THE FARMING DEMOCRAT (@FARMINGDEMOCRAT) November 15, 2023

Maybe The Rock was there to show Kevin McCarthy how to do a People's Elbow — e (@NBA_fan_2014) November 15, 2023

Johnson has long been tipped for the White House but has repeatedly dismissed the idea. On an episode of comedian Trevor Noah’s “What Now” podcast released last week, he said at the end of 2022 he “got a visit from the parties, asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run. It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue.”

Related...