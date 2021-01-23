Dwayne Johnson Showcases His 'Exceptional Hair Skills' as He Brushes Daughter Tiana's Tangles

Dwayne Johnson may have a new job as a hairdresser!

On Friday, the actor shared a series of adorable photos with his youngest daughter, Tiana Gia, 2½, as the Ballers star tried to detangle his little girl's hair.

In the sweet photos, Johnson, 48, is seen sitting on a chair behind his daughter while using a brush to comb through her curls. In the first picture, Tiana looks unsure about the situation but seems to have relaxed in the second image.

"Now despite my two year old looking completely TERRIFIED for her life that daddy is solely responsible for getting all the painful tangles out of her hair...*scroll left and you'll see the calming energy, exceptional hair skills and extraordinary patience that daddy aka mr golden hands puts on full display 🤣✋🏾✨," Johnson captioned the too-cute photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had it 😂," the father of three teased, adding the hashtag "mr golden hands."

RELATED: Watch Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Tiana Adorably Blame the 'Spaghetti Fairy' for Noodle Mess

Many of Johnson's famous friends who are also girl dads left comments on the actor's relatable post. "Daddy duties ❤️ @therock ❤️," David Beckham, who shares daughter Harper with his wife Victoria, replied.

Alexis Ohanian, who shares 3-year-old daughter Olympia with wife Serena Williams, suggested that Johnson use "lots of conditioner and a good brush."

Earlier this month, Johnson posted a video of another sweet moment that he and his daughter shared together at home.

In the clip, Johnson is first handed a stuffed cat by his young daughter — who tells her father that the toy's name is "Pubbles" — which causes Johnson to question the toy's name. "Pubbles, not Bubbles? But Pubbles?" he asks, before Tiana tells him, "Yeah, Pubbles."

Story continues

Then, as the toddler begins to place an orange eye mask over her father's face, Tiana tells Johnson that he must remain with the sleep item over his eyes for "20 minutes," before she alerts him that she's not finished and needs to clean his muscles.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares Adorable Video of Playtime with Daughter Tiana, 2: 'My Business Can Wait'

"Usually I like mommy to clean my muscles," the father of three then quips to his daughter. Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, are also parents to daughter Jasmine Lia, 5. Johnson is also a father to daughter Simone, 19, from a previous marriage.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Johnson reflected on the heartwarming moment with Tiana and the bond they share.

"Just love that regardless of how busy we all may be - moments like this makes time slow down to a crawl. Hey, I'll take it... my business can wait," Johnson wrote. "So kind of baby Tia to give me my favorite kitty kat, 'Pupples' to snuggle 🥰 ....which brings to mind another inappropriate joke but I'll refrain 😈 Enjoy your Sunday, my friends! #littlethings 🖤."

A few weeks prior, Johnson documented another moment with Tiana, albeit a messier instance. The actor shared a hilarious video of Tiana after she spilled a box of uncooked spaghetti noodles and blamed it on the "spaghetti fairy."

"If I ever find this 'Paghetti fairy'🍝🧚🏽‍♀️ who made all this mess I'm slappin' it's wings off 👋🏾 ," Johnson joked on Instagram.