Dwayne Johnson shocks Make-A-Wish recipient with his People’s Champion award

The People’s Choice Awards ended on a touching moment as Dwayne Johnson gave his award to a Make-A-Wish recipient. Johnson, who already received People’s Movie Star and Comedy Movie Star awards earlier in the night, bestowed his People’s Champion award to a Make-A-Wish recipient. The recipient, Shuchana, is a survivor of cancer.

“I want to tell you just how much you've inspired me and everyone around you and certainly everyone here,” Johnson said. “But I want to give you this because you represent everything that it means to be a People's Champion so this is for you.”

Johnson has been involved with Make-A-Wish for two decades, but this was one of the biggest platforms in which he made his alliance known. As for the recipient, who already was granted the greatest gift of all – remission from her disease – she couldn’t have been more surprised.

“I didn't expect this at all but I mean, just thank you to Make-A-Wish in general,'' Shushana said. “I just never expected that something this big could happen. This is crazy. I never thought just from being sick that it could end up in this. Thank you so much to you and to Make-A-Wish .”

Omgzzzzzzzzzzzzz Dwayne Johnson gave his award to the lady(Make a Wish)...Dwayne you are inspiration. How perfect can you be...Your heart is pure #PeoplesChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/aZhrHBaJnn — Eunice Mernice (@sheneildis) December 8, 2021

Man, I just watched @TheRock on The Peoples Choice Awards and I was truly inspired. I’m not an emotional person but that Make A Wish got me. — El Cabrito (@caballero_eddie) December 8, 2021

.@TheRock is the true MVP of the #PeoplesChoiceAwards for giving his award away to the girl who won make a wish to be at the show. He believes she’s the real peoples champion and was more deserving of it. He’s a true icon. This is how all people should act towards each other. ❤️ — Taylor Davis (@TaMaDa1995) December 8, 2021

The resonance on social media was heartwarming as viewers celebrated the kind deed. Johnson has been in the headlines for his charity before. Recently he gave his truck to a Navy veteran who needed a car. And he has worked with Make-A-Wish for many years.

“One of my favorite quotes that I heard when I was 15 years old, and I never forgot it,” Johnson said, “It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice. Thank you, guys.”

The People's Choice Awards aired Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.

