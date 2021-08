Redbook

Frozen pizza shouldn't make you frown. A team of taste-testers sampled every kind of frozen pizza sold at major grocery stores, rating them on a scale of 1 (is this even pizza?) to 5 (is this delivery?), so you don't have to waste your money on the cardboard stuff. To say that the party pizza was far from pizza would be an understatement—the unmelted cheese, lackluster crust, and weirdly chunky pepperoni caused one taste tester to claim he "wouldn't even feed it to a dog."