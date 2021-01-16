Dwayne Johnson shares first trailer for NBC's Young Rock series based on his life

The Rock is giving fans a taste of what he and NBC have been cooking.

Dwayne Johnson shared the first trailer for the new series Young Rock on Instagram, offering viewers their first extended look at the upcoming comedy series based on the actor's life. Young Rock follows the Jumanji star at three different points in his life, at ages 10, 15, and 20.

"I really wish my dad was around to see this one," Johnson wrote in his Instagram post. "Maaaaan he would've been proud." (Johnson's father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, died in January 2020.)

"I can't wait to make you and your families laugh a little and share the life lessons I've learned along the way," he added.

The trailer teases some of the future WWE and box office superstar's youthful antics, including telling a girl in his high school class that his name is TomÃ¡s ("Because it sounds way cooler than Dwayne," he reasons), and trying to order tequila and a vodka martini at age 10. (Foreshadowing his future as a tequila magnate, perhaps?)

Young Rock premieres Feb. 16 on NBC.

