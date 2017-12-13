Dwayne Johnson says Hollywood Walk of Fame star is ‘monumental’

The former wrestler thanked his family as he was presented with the Hollywood Boulevard tradition.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has praised the “monumental moment” of being honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The former professional wrestler who has become one of the world’s highest paid actors praised the importance of his family in his success as he was presented with his star on Wednesday.

Addressing the crowds gathered on Hollywood Boulevard, he spoke of the significance of his mother Ata Johnson, “the strongest woman I know”.

View photos Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle co-star Jack Black joined Johnson (Willy Sanjuan/AP) More

“We were driving over here and she was like, ‘Did you ever think this would be possible?’ I said, ‘No not at all, we were evicted when I was 15.’ And now we’re here and this is amazing,” he added.

“We were evicted out of our one-bedroom apartment in Honolulu, Hawaii, we were forced to leave the island and here we are today.”

He brought his baby daughter Jasmine up to the stage and told his fans that “this is what it all means”, adding: “It all comes down to your family.”

“This is such a monumental moment and significant time for me,” Johnson, 45, added.

View photos Johnson with his partner Lauren Hashian and their daughter Jasmine Johnson (Willy Sanjuan/AP) More

Johnson, who is promoting his latest film Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, was joined at the ceremony by co-star Jack Black, but he did not give a speech.

The former WWE wrestler was presented with the 2,624th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.