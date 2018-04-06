Dwayne Johnson Reveals Why He Hasn’t Married Girlfriend Lauren Hashian Yet (Exclusive)

The couple is expecting their second child together this month.

Dwayne Johnson is not in a rush to head down the aisle with his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, but that’s not because he’s not ready to get married!

ET’s Nancy O’Dell caught up with the Rampage star at a junket for his new action flick on Thursday, where he dished about their future wedding plans.

“We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant,” he explained. “Lauren felt like, well, you know, mama [doesn’t want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we’re just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it’s going to happen.”

The couple is expecting their second child later this month after already being parents to 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine. Despite being ready to make Lauren his bride, Johnson doesn’t know how soon they’ll be able to say their “I do’s.”

“I don’t know if it’s shortly [after the baby comes], because right now after this we shoot Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt and then I go on to shoot the Hobbs movie and we’re just trying to figure out where we can put it in,” he explained. “The great thing with Lauren is she’s such a rock star. She’s just like, ‘It’s alright, whenever it’s going to happen we’re going to make it work.’”

Johnson added that he knows this attitude won’t necessarily last, joking, “I mean, she’s saying that now. A year from now she’s going to be like, ‘Hey!’”

It seems that Lauren is very understanding of Johnson’s work commitments. The actor recently revealed that he’s traveling to Shanghai this weekend, just two weeks before the baby’s due.

"I have my security ready, we got exactly where we're going to go. We got the LAPD, they're gonna shut down a couple of highways and we're going home," Johnson joked with ET's O'Dell at Wednesday’s Los Angeles premiere of the film. "Well, I'm only kidding, they're not gonna do that, but... I do have a plan and I'm ready to go."

He added, “The pilot is already ready to turn that plane around if things start to happen."

Rampage hits theaters on Friday, April 13.

