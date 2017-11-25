Dwayne Johnson Reveals Childhood Struggles With Poverty in Touching Thanksgiving Post

The 45-year-old actor is thankful for being able to 'get through' his family's 'tough spot.'

The good life only makes Dwayne Johnson appreciate the tough times that much more.

The 45-year-old actor opened up about his childhood struggle with poverty in a touching Thanksgiving post on Friday. The Rock revealed that growing up, he and his family didn't know where their next meal would come from.

"After we bowed our heads in prayer, we went around the table and everyone shared what they were thankful for," he wrote alongside a sweet family photo. "Beautiful seeing and listening to everyone speak from their heart. Tears, laughter and boundless gratitude."

Johnson, who at first joked about his gratefulness for his 2016 Sexiest Man Alive title, took a serious turn, revealing that things didn't always come so easily.

"As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in ‘87 when we couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat," he shared. "We were in a tough spot back then, but we got thru it. And here we are today. One big, extended, blended, slightly crazy, loving, grateful ohana."

Johnson was 15 years old in 1987. Ten years later, he made a name for himself in WWE, before turning to acting and joining the A-list.

Through it all, the father of two has never lost sight of what's important, and often gives back to his family and those close to him. Watch below.

