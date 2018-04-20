Dwayne Johnson delivers an awesome surprise to the superfan who asked him to the prom

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has arguably the biggest muscles in Hollywood — as well as the biggest film in the country, as Rampage debuted last weekend at the top of the box office charts with a robust $35.7 million. But as he’s just demonstrated this morning, the only thing bigger than his massive frame may be his (cue nationwide “awwwww”) heart.

Last week, Minnesota high-schooler Katie Kelzenberg sent Johnson a video message (via Twitter) in which she asked him to be her date to the prom:





Kelzenberg received no immediate reply from the action icon. But that’s not because he was ignoring her — on the contrary, he was simply planning today’s enormous surprise for her and her classmates, as he explained in detail in the below Instagram post:





Suffice it to say, Kelzenberg is probably still picking her jaw up off the floor after hearing Johnson personally greet her over her school’s PA system. And moreover, she’s probably the most popular girl in school, given that she’s now on a first-name basis with one of the biggest movie stars in the world and getting her “closest 232 friends and family” a free screening of Rampage with all the snacks they can consume.



It’s yet more proof that, no matter his industry stature or insane schedule, Johnson is dedicated to connecting with his most devoted fans online — which, in turn, is part of the reason for his immense popularity. While Kelzenberg and Co. will be enjoying Rampage on the Rock’s tab, you can see it — on your own dime, sorry! — in theaters now.

