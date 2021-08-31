Dwayne Johnson wants to meet his famous lookalike so he can hear his 'Rock stories': 'I know you get 'em'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, 49, was just as surprised as everyone to see his now-famous doppelgänger.

Eric Fields, a 37-year-old patrol lieutenant who has worked for Alabama's Morgan County Sheriff's Office for nearly 20 years, made headlines last week after a photo of him shared to Facebook had many saying he was the spitting image of Johnson.

In an interview with AL.com, Fields said it’s been a "running joke" for a while that he resembles The Rock. So much so that people will sometimes encourage him to say the famous catchphrase "Can you smell what the Rock is cooking?"

Well, apparently he can — and did! On Tuesday, the Jungle Cruise star caught wind of the story and gave his two cents.

"Oh s**t! Wow," Johnson tweeted alongside a side-by-side of the two men flashing similar grins and wearing aviator sunglasses.

"Guy on the left is way cooler," he wrote, referencing Fields. "Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I KNOW you got 'em."

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

Teremana is Johnson’s small-batch tequila, which earlier this year launched "Guac on the Rock," an initiative for people across the country to support their local restaurants.

As for Fields, he's clearly enjoying the moment.

"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child," Fields told AL.com. "I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess."

"I just plan on being me. I'll cut up. I'm a big cut-up," he added. "If it comes up and somebody says that, I'll play along. I really couldn’t be anybody but me. I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter."

Following The Rock's recent tweet, fans couldn't help themselves but chime in on the fun:

"Holy cow is that an uncanny resemblance. You may have found a new stunt double," a commenter wrote.

"My wife ignores many traffic laws when driving through Morgan County in hopes of being pulled over by this guy," another joked.

"But like seriously did you guys do ancestry dna just in case?" a fan added. "Cause that would be pretty funny if you were really long lost cousins or something."

"Ya know…most people have a doppelgänger out there somewhere. It’s pretty damn cool when it’s an awesome person like @TheRock," another tweeted.