Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had fans in tears as he shared a moving video of the moment he gave a truck to a veteran as a gift.

The touching video, shared on Instagram, shows U.S. Navy vet Oscar Rodriguez reading out a note from the Jungle Cruise star, which read: “Thank you for your service brother, enjoy your new truck.”

He then collapsed to his knees in tears before getting up and throwing his arms around the Hollywood star.

“Today was a good day,” Johnson wrote.

“Merry Christmas [Rodriguez] and enjoy your new truck.”

The star said he’d invited fans to a screening of his new film Red Notice and wanted to do something “BIG… something MASSIVE… something unforgettable for one fan.”

He came up with the idea of giving away the Porsche Taycan that he drives in the movie, but when that didn’t work out the actor decided to “do one better.”

Johnson wrote: “I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby.

“I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me.

“Takes care of his 75-year-old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being.

“Oscar said it right, just before he drove away — it’s just love.”

“That’s all it is, brother,” he went on. “Just love.”

Fans were moved by the Red Notice star's gesture. (Photo: Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)

The actor’s fans said they were emotional after watching the video.

“Outstanding!” one wrote in the comments section, while another said they were sobbing.

“This filled my heart,” posted another person.

“Got me in tears over here! That was amazing!” wrote another.

Rodriguez later shared a photo of him with his arms around the Jumanji star.

"Hugging @therock is worth a thousand trucks!" he said.

"I could have gone home content and satisfied knowing I got a BEAR HUG from Dwayne Johnson, A Living Legend."