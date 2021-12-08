Dwayne Johnson gives People’s Choice Award to shocked Make-A-Wish recipient

Dwayne Johnson’s a very touching moment at the end of People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday. While receiving the People’s Champion award he called onto the stage Make-A-Wish recipient and cancer survivor Shushana.

“I want to tell you just how much you've inspired me and everyone around you and certainly everyone here,” said Johnson. “But I want to give you this because you represent everything that it means to be a People's Champion so this is for you.”

The gesture from Johnson had viewers in tears, as one person tweeted , “Man, I just watched The Rock on the People’s Choice Awards and I was truly inspired. I’m not an emotional person but that Make-A-Wish got me.”

“I didn't expect this at all but I mean, just thank you to Make-A-Wish in general,'' Shushana said. “I just never expected that something this big could happen. This is crazy. I never thought just from being sick that it could end up in this. Thank you so much to you and to Make-A-Wish .”

Johnson is constantly in the headlines for his charitable deeds and this isn’t the first time he has helped grant a Make-A-Wish. But his surprise for Shushana is a reminder to everyone that it doesn’t cost anything to be nice.

“One of my favorite quotes that I heard when I was 15 years old, and I never forgot it,” Johnson recalled, “It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice.”