Dwayne Johnson gifts his mom with a new home: 'There’s no greater feeling than to make you happy'

Actor Dwayne Johnson, 50, gifted his mother with a new home.

Dwayne Johnson surprised his mother with a brand-new home, he revealed in a series of new videos that show mom Ata Johnson touring her new digs while overcome with emotion.

"When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry," Johnson, 50, captioned footage of Ata entering her new home. "These days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy. I surprised my mom and bought her a new home."

Johnson explained that took him and his design team eight weeks to get the home fully furnished before showing it off to Ata. He added that the space is "special" because, all going well, it will be the final place where his Hawaiian-born can put down roots.

"Everything she saw was brand-new and a total surprise," he shared. "I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, 'after a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. That's my dream.' Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy — welcome home."

"I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being," Johnson continued. "Let’s all give our mamas a big grateful squeeze this weekend and make ‘em happy."

In an additional video, Ata checked out her new "Smackdown Room," which is a space filled with memorabilia dedicated to her son's lengthy career as a college athlete, wrestler, actor and entrepreneur.

"In her homes she always has her 'Smackdown Room' where she keeps the coolest Rock/DJ memorabilia but over the years they’ve become insanely crowded," he explained. "So for her new home, I had these cool built-ins made and just added only a few memorabilia items: posters, University of Miami game balls, movie awards, championship titles, etc. Figured she can add whatever she wants from here."

In the video, Ata can be seen walking into the room and repeating "Oh my god" in response to her surroundings.

"This is beautiful," she tells her son.

While his mom loves to bring her guests into the room to show off her son's achievements, Johnson admitted that he has mixed feelings about the tribute.

"The last thing I want to do is stand in a DJ shrine while people look around as my mom takes them [through] at all the stuff I’ve done. No thanks," Johnson wrote. "But, truth is, when I’m BY MYSELF, these smackdown rooms she creates have such positive energy and beautiful mana. Always a good reminder for me to never forget where I came [from] and always be grateful for grind. Welcome home mom."

This isn't the first time the star has blown his mom away with a surprise treat. Last Christmas, he teamed up with his daughters Jasmine and Tiana to give Ata a brand-new white Cadillac for the holiday. And in 2018, she received a Willy Wonka-style golden ticket that notified her she'd be getting a new home, one of a handful of houses her famous son has purchased for her over the years.

“We love you, Mom, and Merry Christmas,” she read aloud, holding a framed photo of her and the former wrestler, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. “This Willy Wonka Golden Ticket is good for a brand-new home."