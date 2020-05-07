Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Team Up for Superhero Film ‘Ball and Chain’

Click here to read the full article.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are re-teaming on the superhero movie “Ball and Chain” following their collaboration on “Jungle Cruise.”

The project is being shopped among studios, including Netflix, but no distribution deal has closed.

More from Variety

“Ball and Chain” is being written by Oscar nominee Emily V. Gordon and is an adaptation of the ’90s comic of the same name by Scott Lobdell. It follows a married couple going through relationship turmoil who also have superpowers, but they only work properly when they’re together.

In addition to starring, Johnson and Blunt are also producing. Johnson’s Seven Bucks banner with Dany and Hiram Garcia will help produce along with Kevin Misher.

The two actors will appear in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” which had been set to be released on July 24, but but was pushed to July 30, 2021 due to theater closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson will next be seen in Netflix’s action-comedy “Red Notice” opposite Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. He is repped by WME, TGC Management and Gang Tyre.

Blunt will soon appear in “A Quiet Place Part II,” opposite spouse John Krasinski, who also directed the thriller sequel. Paramount had planned to release the film on March 18, but decided to push it to Sept. 4 due to coronavirus. She is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.

Gordon, who received an Academy Award nomination with Kumail Nanjiani for “The Big Sick” screenplay, worked on the Apple TV Plus series “Little America.” She is repped by UTA and Schreck Rose. The news was first reported by Deadline.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.