Dwayne Johnson reacts as fan takes his cardboard cutout to prom: 'Best prom date EVER!'

Dwayne Johnson may be one of the busiest stars in Hollywood, but he still had enough time to escort a young fan to prom. Sort of.

A fan known only as Mel brought a cardboard cutout of the former wrestling star to her prom. She posted several photos of herself and the cutout — clad in a pink tuxedo jacket and bow tie — enjoying the end-of-year celebrations.

"Thank you @therock for taking me to prom," Mel wrote. "I had so much fun. Best date a person could ask for."

Johnson shared the images Mel had posted to her @SmileSweetsRaccoon Instagram account, writing, "It was absolutely my honor ... and you were the best prom date EVER!!! Great to meet your family and friends too. P.S. I'm super happy you posted this! Have the best summer."

Fans were quick to praise the star over the "adorable" interaction.

"A true gentleman," read one comment, while another fan commented, "You are the best, Dwayne."