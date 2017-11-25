Dwayne Johnson: We couldn’t afford Thanksgiving dinner when I was younger

The star also commented on his title as the Sexiest Man Alive.

Dwayne Johnson has told how his family’s struggle with money in his youth meant they were unable to afford Thanksgiving dinner one year.

The film star and WWE wrestler shared a picture of his family as they celebrated the national day, and told his 96 million Instagram followers why the event was “very special” for him.

Johnson wrote: “As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in ’87 when we couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat.

“We were in a tough spot back then, but we got thru it.”

“And here we are today. One big, extended, blended, slightly crazy, loving, grateful ohana.”

He said it was “beautiful seeing and listening to everyone speak from their heart” as his loved ones shared what they were thankful for around the dinner table.

After finding fame as a WWE wrestler known as The Rock, Johnson went on to score a highly lucrative film career and commands huge pay cheques due to his appearances in box office hits.

The 45-year-old, who is known for starring in the Fast And Furious film franchise and other big screen efforts including Central Intelligence, Baywatch and the forthcoming Jumanji reboot, was named by Forbes as the second highest-paid actor in Hollywood this year with annual earnings of $65 million (£48.7 million).

In his social media post, Johnson also joked about being usurped as US magazine People’s Sexiest Man Alive by country singer and TV star Blake Shelton.

Johnson, who won the accolade last year, joked: “Personally, I’m a little surprised no one expressed how thankful they were that THE Sexiest Man Alive (I refuse to relinquish my title to Blake Shelton or any man) was sitting at the table.

“I didn’t want to be a dick and interrupt the prayer, but at some point someones gotta address the elephant in the room.”