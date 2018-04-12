Dwayne Johnson confirms 'Jumanji 2' and possible 2024 presidential run

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has confirmed that a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is in the offing.

As is a potential presidential run.

First up, he took to Instagram to loudhail the news that his Jumanji reboot has now become Sony’s highest-grossing movie ever in the US, beating the likes of Spider-Man and James Bond.

On his world promotional tour for current movie Rampage, he thanked fans profusely, and added that as a producer of the movie, he could confirm that sequel plans are being worked on.

“Speaking of giving the audience what they want,” he added, “I’m going to go ahead and kill Kevin Hart’s character off for good. And everybody will be happy.”





Jumanji, a loose sequel to the 1985 Robin Williams movie, is fast heading towards a worldwide haul of $1 billion.

And as for that politics business, he appeared to be mulling the idea a little more seriously, having denied that he’d be interested in running in 2020.

“I think right now I am just learning as much as I can. I respect our political process,” he told PA.

“I also do not have any delusions that it’s easy. And I have a tremendous respect, so 2020 is not going to happen.

“Maybe 2024, maybe 2028, I don’t know. I think the best thing I can do now is to go to work and learn. That’s where we’re at.”

So maybe hold fire on those The Rock 2020 baseball caps, for now at least.

