Dwayne Johnson '100% considering' presidential run

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has said that he’s strongly considering running for president in 2024.

The former wrestler turned movie star said that it was after a story in the Washington Post which suggested that he ‘could actually win’ that he started mulling the idea more seriously, and now would ‘100% consider’ doing it.

“It all started out of the blue. It was never something that I trumpeted and beat my chest and ever said publicly, ‘This is what I’m going to do,’ but as that story picked up, Americans picked it up and there was this sentiment of, ‘We’re not joking, and we would really love the idea if you would run’,” he told Variety.

“In that, I knew I had to listen to the people and really, really think about it. That’s where I’m at right now — I’m well aware politics is not the business I’m in, so the best thing I can do is continuing to listen and learn as much as I can. I’m continuing to watch our presidency and watch how every new development is handled.

“I continue to watch our leaders in government, and like all Americans, I continue to be hopeful that our leaders exhibit poise, perspective and the ability to bring our country together during these tough times — which I don’t feel our presidency is currently doing — so that’s where I’m at.”

Johnson has attended both Democratic and Republican conventions in the past, but says he’s currently registered as an independent.

“I think this is just a product of my DNA, in that when there’s an issue, that’s the time we have to come together, work hard to understand each other and ultimately get to a better place,” he went on.

“For example, when it’s a polarizing issue like our NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem, that’s not a time to be divisive and shut them out of the White House. It’s the time to actually open the doors and bring those players in so our President and staff can understand exactly what the needs are — face to face, so change and positive progress can happen — but that’s not happening right now.”

However, he added that if he were to run, that would mean curtailing his movie career.

“Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024,” he said.

Read more

Website tells you which shows feature accused harassers

Time for diverse Star Wars directors, says Rian Johnson

LAPD investigate new Polanski allegations



