Durham paid $37K to bring Monica to festival she was ‘never contacted or booked for’

The agent contracted to book R&B singer Monica for last weekend’s Bimbé festival in Durham owes the city $37,000 after the singer never showed up, newly released records show.

Chris Weeks inked a $45,000 deal with the city in January to secure Monica for the festival, and cleared $37,000 in checks from the city, invoices requested by The News & Observer show.

The final $8,000 check was to be delivered after the show.

Weeks, who is based in Raleigh, did not respond immediately to requests for comment Thursday afternoon.

Grammy Award-winning artist Monica was advertised for weeks as the headliner for the Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival, a Durham Parks and Recreation event held on May 18.

“I was never contacted or booked for the Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival. I will NOT be there,” she shared on social media the day before.

The city said until the morning of the festival that Monica would perform, but announced around 11 a.m. — two hours before the performances started — that she would not.

“We are deeply disappointed with this turn of events and are working fervently to determine how this happened,” the city said in a social media post.

They said Weeks was a booking agent “whom we’ve worked with and trusted for years.”

Mayor Leonardo Williams said on Monday that it was a fun-filled day regardless.

“I hate to go viral for the wrong reasons,” he said. “No, Monica, the national recording artist, did not show up. But the Bull City did.”

He recalled doing the Electric Slide in the rain.

“It was a beautiful moment, and it was a lesson learned. Snafus happen,” Williams said. “Monica was going to be a guest. She’s not the Bull City, and no artist is. We are the Bull City, and that’s what we need to highlight.”

Williams said the city is still trying to get answers.

“We are looking into how the ball got dropped, where it got dropped, all of that stuff,” he said. “And we’ll figure that out, but what’s most important is we had fun this weekend.”

In the contract, Monica and singer Amerie were both listed as performers, though Amerie’s name was omitted in a February contract amendment.

Cancellation or failure to appear “shall also require refund in full,” the contract states.

NC Reality Check is an N&O series holding those in power accountable and shining a light on public issues that affect the Triangle or North Carolina. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email realitycheck@newsobserver.com