Duran Duran Share Nile Rodgers-Featuring ‘Black Moonlight’ From Halloween-Inspired LP

d108421f-f347-beb9-0f6a-67413b90f60b - Credit: Stephanie Pistel

Duran Duran have shared their funky new song “Black Moonlight,” one of the band’s three originals from their upcoming Halloween-inspired, largely covers album Danse Macabre.

For the track, Duran Duran reunited with longtime collaborator Nile Rodgers, who previously produced the band’s 1986 LP Notorious, in addition to other contributions throughout the decades.

More from Rolling Stone

“‘Black Moonlight’ is this classic Duran Duran-Nile Rodgers collaboration,” Simon Le Bon said in a statement. “When Nile started playing his guitar in the studio, he really inspired everyone with his riff, and the song just kind of wrote itself.”

Nick Rhodes added, “Nile Rodgers is a force of nature. When we get into a room, we start playing, and magic happens. Nile always says that Chic is his first band, and Duran Duran is his second. Thematically, I personally prefer the moon to the sun. Simon took the idea and ran with it.”

Duran Duran previously released the title track from Danse Macabre, due out October 27, or four days before Halloween. In addition to the three new songs that “celebrates the joy and madness of Halloween” and some reworked Duran Duran cuts, the album also boasts covers of songs by Billie Eilish (“Bury a Friend”), Talking Heads (“Psycho Killer”), the Rolling Stones (“Paint It Black”), the Specials (“Ghost Town”), and more.

“The record metamorphosed through a pure, organic process, and not only was it made faster than anything since our debut album, it has also resulted in something none of us could have ever predicted,” Rhodes previously said of the album.

“Emotion, mood, style and attitude have always been at the heart of Duran Duran’s DNA, we search for light in the darkness and darkness in the light, and I feel we have somehow managed to capture the essence of all of that in this project.”

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.