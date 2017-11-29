‘Dunkirk,’ ‘The Shape of Water’ Lead Satellite Award Nominations

Christopher Nolan’s war epic “Dunkirk” and Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy “The Shape of Water” were the top nominees for the 22nd annual Satellite Awards, announced Wednesday morning by the International Press Academy.

“Dunkirk” received 11 nominations to top all films, with “The Shape of Water” finishing second with 10. Other films with multiple nods included “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Lady Bird” with six each, and “Darkest Hour,” “Get Out,” “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Blade Runner 2049” with four each.

As is its custom, the IPA nominated nearly all the top awards contenders, with the acting categories having as many as eight nominees and all categories containing at least six. The rare omissions included the late-screening film “The Post,” which was named the year’s best by the National Board of Review.

The organization also announced honorary awards to writer-director Greta Gerwig, the cast of “Mudbound” and visual effects artist Robert Legato, among others.

The Satellite Awards will take place on February 10.

The nominations:

MOTION PICTURES

Motion Picture

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water

“Get Out”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“Lady Bird”

“The Big Sick”

“I, Tonya”

“God’s Own Country”

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Mudbound”

Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Diane Kruger, “In the Fade”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Stronger”

Robert Pattinson, “Good Time”

Jeremy Renner, “Wind River”

Harry Dean Stanton, “Lucky”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Melissa Leo, “Novitiate”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Lois Smith, “Marjorie Prime”

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Dustin Hoffman, “The Meyerowitz Stories”

Mark Rylance, “Dunkirk”

Michael Shannon, “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Motion Picture, International

“The Divine Order”

“The Square”

“First They Killed My Father”

“Loveless”

“In the Fade”

“Foxtrot”

“White Sun”

“BPM (Beats Per Minute)”

Motion Picture, Animated or Mixed Media

“Coco”

“Birdboy: The Forgotten Children”

“Cars 3”

“Loving Vincent”

“The Breadwinner”

“The Boss Baby”

“The Lego Batman Movie”

Motion Picture, Documentary

“Human Flow”

“Ex Libris: The New York Public Library”

“Chasing Coral”

“Kedi”

“Cries From Syria”

“Icarus”

“City of Ghosts”

“Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS”

“Legion of Brothers”

Director

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Dee Rees, “Mudbound”

Sean Baker, “The Florida Project”

Screenplay, Original

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele,”Get Out”

Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch, “The Florida Project”

Screenplay, Adapted

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, “The Disaster Artist”

James Ivory, “Call Me by Your Name”

Lee Hall, “Victoria & Abdul”

Brian Selznick, “Wonderstruck”

Jason Fuchs and Allan Heinberg, “Wonder Woman”

Original Score

Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

Carter Burwell, “Wonderstruck”

Rupert Gregson-Williams, “Wonder Woman”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Michael Giacchino, “War of the Planet of the Apes”

Original Song

“It Ain’t Fair” from “Detroit”

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from “Fifty Shades Darker”

“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall”

“Prayers for This World” from “Cries From Syria”

“The Promise” from “The Promise”

“Truth to Power” from “An Inconvenient Sequel”