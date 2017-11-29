‘Dunkirk,’ ‘The Shape of Water’ Lead Satellite Award Nominations

Christopher Nolan’s war epic “Dunkirk” and Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy “The Shape of Water” were the top nominees for the 22nd annual Satellite Awards, announced Wednesday morning by the International Press Academy.
“Dunkirk” received 11 nominations to top all films, with “The Shape of Water” finishing second with 10. Other films with multiple nods included “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Lady Bird” with six each, and “Darkest Hour,” “Get Out,” “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Blade Runner 2049” with four each.
As is its custom, the IPA nominated nearly all the top awards contenders, with the acting categories having as many as eight nominees and all categories containing at least six. The rare omissions included the late-screening film “The Post,” which was named the year’s best by the National Board of Review.
The organization also announced honorary awards to writer-director Greta Gerwig, the cast of “Mudbound” and visual effects artist Robert Legato, among others.
The Satellite Awards will take place on February 10.
The nominations:
MOTION PICTURES
Motion Picture
“Dunkirk”
“The Shape of Water
“Get Out”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
“Lady Bird”
“The Big Sick”
“I, Tonya”
“God’s Own Country”
“Call Me by Your Name”
“Mudbound”
Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture
Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”
Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
Diane Kruger, “In the Fade”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”
Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Stronger”
Robert Pattinson, “Good Time”
Jeremy Renner, “Wind River”
Harry Dean Stanton, “Lucky”
James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Melissa Leo, “Novitiate”
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Lois Smith, “Marjorie Prime”
Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”
Dustin Hoffman, “The Meyerowitz Stories”
Mark Rylance, “Dunkirk”
Michael Shannon, “The Shape of Water”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Motion Picture, International
“The Divine Order”
“The Square”
“First They Killed My Father”
“Loveless”
“In the Fade”
“Foxtrot”
“White Sun”
“BPM (Beats Per Minute)”
Motion Picture, Animated or Mixed Media
“Coco”
“Birdboy: The Forgotten Children”
“Cars 3”
“Loving Vincent”
“The Breadwinner”
“The Boss Baby”
“The Lego Batman Movie”
Motion Picture, Documentary
“Human Flow”
“Ex Libris: The New York Public Library”
“Chasing Coral”
“Kedi”
“Cries From Syria”
“Icarus”
“City of Ghosts”
“Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS”
“Legion of Brothers”
Director
Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water
Jordan Peele, “Get Out”
Dee Rees, “Mudbound”
Sean Baker, “The Florida Project”
Screenplay, Original
Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
Jordan Peele,”Get Out”
Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch, “The Florida Project”
Screenplay, Adapted
Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”
Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, “The Disaster Artist”
James Ivory, “Call Me by Your Name”
Lee Hall, “Victoria & Abdul”
Brian Selznick, “Wonderstruck”
Jason Fuchs and Allan Heinberg, “Wonder Woman”
Original Score
Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”
Carter Burwell, “Wonderstruck”
Rupert Gregson-Williams, “Wonder Woman”
Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”
Rupert Gregson-Williams, “Wonder Woman”
Michael Giacchino, “War of the Planet of the Apes”
Original Song
“It Ain’t Fair” from “Detroit”
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from “Fifty Shades Darker”
“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall”
“Prayers for This World” from “Cries From Syria”
“The Promise” from “The Promise”
“Truth to Power” from “An Inconvenient Sequel”
Cinematography
Ben Davis, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Hoyte van Hoytema, “Dunkirk”
Dan Laustsen, “The Shape of Water”
Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2049”
Bruno Delbonnel, “Darkest Hour”
Sam Levy, “Lady Bird”
Visual Effects
“Dunkirk”
“Blade Runner 2049”
“The Shape of Water
“Wonder Woman”
“Alien: Covenant”
“War for the Planet of the Apes”
Film Editing
Jon Gregory, “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri”
Lee Smith, “Dunkirk”
Sidney Wolinsky, “The Shape of Water”
Valerio Bonelli,, “Darkest Hour”
William Hoy, “War for the Planet of the Apes”
Jonathan Amos, “Baby Driver”
Sound (Editing and Mixing)
“Darkest Hour”
“Coco”
“War for the Planet of the Apes”
“Dunkirk”
“Blade Runner 2049”
“Logan”
Art Direction and Production Design
“Blade Runner 2049”
“Dunkirk”
“The Shape of Water
“Get Out”
“Downsizing”
“Phantom Thread”
Costume Design
Consolata Boyle, “Victoria and Abdul”
Alexandra Byrne, “Murder on the Orient Express”
Jacqueline Durran, “Beauty and the Beast”
Jeffrey Kurland, “Dunkirk”
Stacey Battat, “The Beguiled”
Mark Bridges, “Phantom Thread”
TELEVISION
Miniseries
“Big Little Lies”
“Rillington Place”
“The Young Pope”
“When We Rise”
“Feud: Bette and Joan”
“Guerrilla”
Motion Picture Made for Television
“The Wizard of Lies”
“War Machine”
“To Walk Invisible: The Bronte Sisters”
“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”
“King Charles III”
Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Elizabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake: China Girl”
Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”
Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Joanne Froggatt: “Dark Angel”
Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
Jude Law, “The Young Pope”
Tim Piggot-Smith, “King Charles III”
Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
John Turturro, “The Night Of”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”
Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture made for Television
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Danielle Brooks, “Orange is the New Black”
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”
Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Regina King, “American Crime”
Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture made for Television
Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”
Christopher Eccleston, “The Leftovers”
Lakeith Stanfield, “War Machine”
Louie Anderson, “Baskets”
Alexander Skarsgård, “Big Little Lies”
Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Television Series, Drama
“Vikings”
“Taboo”
“Mindhunter”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“13 Reasons Why”
“The Affair”
Television Series, Genre
“Outlander”
“Game of Thrones”
“The Leftovers”
“Legion”
“Stranger Things”
“American Gods”
Actress in a Series, Drama / Genre
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”
Carrie Coon, “The Leftovers”
Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
Ruth Wilson, “The Affair”
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”
Actor in a Series, Drama / Genre
Tom Hardy, “Taboo”
Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
Brendan Gleeson, “Mr. Mercedes”
Harry Treadaway, “Mr. Mercedes”
Sam Heughan, “Outlander”
Jonathan Groff, “Mindhunter”
Television Series, Comedy or Musical
“This is Us”
“Orange is the New Black”
“Claws”
“Glow”
“Baskets”
“Veep”
“Atypical”
Actress in a Series, Comedy or Musical
Ellie Kemper, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Niecy Nash, “Claws”
Alison Brie, “Glow”
Kathryn Hahn, “I Love Dick”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Actor in a Series, Comedy or Musical
Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”
Thomas Middleditch, “Silicon Valley”
Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
John Lithgow, “Trial & Error”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Neil Patrick Harris, “A Series of Unfortunate Events”
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
Tesla Award: Robert Legato
Auteur Award: Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
Best First Feature: John Carroll Lynch, “Lucky”
Humanitarian Award: Stephen Chbosky, “Wonder”
Ensemble: Motion Picture: “Mudbound”
Ensemble: Television: “Poldark”
