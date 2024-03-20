Dunkin' Donuts Is So Passionate About 'Short King Spring' That It's Renaming a Menu Item

Dunkin' Donuts is celebrating the arrival of #shortkingspring by saluting its shorter customers everywhere.

On Tuesday, the Boston-based coffee chain announced temporary plans to rename its small iced coffee "the Short King."

"In honor of the first day of spring and all our loyal short king fans out there, beginning March 19, a Dunkin’ small iced regular coffee will be available in the Dunkin’ App under the name 'The Short King,'" the company said in a press release.

The honorary name will only be available for a limited time through March 26.

"Because sometimes you don't need a large or even a medium, you just need a Short King," reads a description on Dunkin's app and social pages.

Twitter: @dunkindonuts

The short king spring news continues a marketing hot streak for Dunkin'. Back in February, the company enlisted Boston natives Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, as well as Patriots legend Tom Brady, for one of the most memorable commercials during this year's Super Bowl.

More on this