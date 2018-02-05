The 'Dundee' movie was fake but people are campaigning for it to be made for real

The Dundee movie campaign may have proven to be fake but fans are still hoping it could get made.

Tourism Australia had commissioned several teasers and trailers featuring Danny McBride as the son of Crocodile Dundee with Chris Hemsworth playing the son of the famous Outbacker’s best mate Wally.

For one of the final trailers they even managed to get Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe to make cameos to really add some Aussie star power to the fake campaign, which allegedly set them back around $36 million (£20 million).

It was all a build up for the Super Bowl which aired the last trailer on Sunday night. In it, Danny McBride is taken around Australia by Hemsworth but soon works out they’re not actually making a movie.

Even Paul Hogan, the original Dundee, makes a quick cameo appearance towards the end of the ad.

Since the commercial aired an Australian news outlet has taken to Twitter to start the #BringBackDundee hashtag to get the movie actually made.

The @TheNTNews has launched a campaign for a reboot of the massively successful Crocodile Dundee. What do you think, and what other OZ films would you like to see remade? #BringBackDundee @BreakfastNews pic.twitter.com/EQNc3o6Y2n — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) February 4, 2018





They’ve even launched a petition to try and get Rim Fire Films ( the production company who made the original films) to green light a sequel.

It wouldn’t be the first time a Twitter campaign led to a move being made; just last year a suggestion that Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna team up for a crime caper went viral and now it’s being made with Ava DuVernay directing and Issa Rae penning the script.

Given the cult classic status of Crocodile Dundee, a sequel may see the light of day, though disappointingly for Rebel Wilson, she won’t be playing a Dundee herself.

According to the actress, Paul Hogan laughed at the idea of a woman playing the titular role.

