Duncan Jones' Mute coming to Netflix in February

    Duncan Jones has announced when his new film Mute will hit Netflix.

    The Berlin set sci-fi thriller – a spiritual sequel to Jones’ feature debut Moon –  will arrive on the streaming platform on 23 February.

    The 46-year-old filmmaker revealed the news on Twitter, along with a 7-tweet-long potted history of the film’s development process that began with a script in 2003. He also revealed that the film was originally going to be set in contemporary London before it shifted to a future Berlin.

    He also praised Netflix for making “films filmmakers are passionate about”.

    Here’s how the Warcraft director broke the news…








    Here’s the official synopsis: Berlin, the future, but close enough to feel familiar: In this loud, often brutal city, Leo (Alexander Skarsgård) – unable to speak from a childhood accident – searches for his missing girlfriend, the love of his life, his salvation, through dark streets, frenzied plazas, and the full spectrum of the cities shadow-dwellers.

    As he seeks answers, Leo finds himself mixed up with Cactus Bill (Paul Rudd) and Duck (Justin Theroux), a pair of irreverent US army surgeons on a mission all their own. This soulful sci-fi journey from filmmaker Duncan Jones (Moon, Source Code, Warcraft) imagines a world of strange currencies in which echoes of love and humanity are still worth listening to.

    Despite the release date being just over one month away, there’s been no trailers or clips from the film, so expect to see something very soon.

    Mute arrives on Netflix on 23 February.

