Duncan Jones' Mute coming to Netflix in February

Duncan Jones has announced when his new film Mute will hit Netflix.

The Berlin set sci-fi thriller – a spiritual sequel to Jones’ feature debut Moon – will arrive on the streaming platform on 23 February.

The 46-year-old filmmaker revealed the news on Twitter, along with a 7-tweet-long potted history of the film’s development process that began with a script in 2003. He also revealed that the film was originally going to be set in contemporary London before it shifted to a future Berlin.

He also praised Netflix for making “films filmmakers are passionate about”.

Here’s how the Warcraft director broke the news…

So some of you may be aware that I have previously called @Mute my “Don Quixote.” I did this, as much like Terry Gillian’s fabled film of that name, it seemed everything was against Mute ever being made. In fact, here’s an early draft… from 2003! pic.twitter.com/p4LhzmMXOi — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 19, 2018





Back then the film was a very different beast. It was set in London, contemporary and the cast would have been Cary Grant, Boris Karloff & Bela Lugosi. Ok. Maybe not that cast… pic.twitter.com/hJhb5ebTXC — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 19, 2018





It was going to be my first film. I sent it to Sam Rockwell who loved it!

…but he wanted to play Leo, the part that would later go to Alex Skarsgård. I wouldn’t budge but was so enamoured with Sam, I decided to write something just for him. That was Moon. pic.twitter.com/yVeDLyazA2 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 19, 2018





Years past, Mute kept being pushed to the back burner. Life filled up with Source Code, my amazing wife’s successful battle with cancer, Warcraft, dad’s cancer, baby, the wonderful woman who raised me, Marion’s sad loss to brain cancer. We’d do a graphic novel with @FabryGlenn pic.twitter.com/jCSqoq8uXx — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 19, 2018





But sadly that book never fully came to fruition. But one day…@netflix came to town! pic.twitter.com/0CtYELAYQI — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 19, 2018





Netflix, these crazy new kids on the block, had this totally crazy philosophy on film making straight out of the 70s. Don’t make 4 quad “please everyone” homogenous blobs! Make films fimmakers are passionate about & let the audience find them! pic.twitter.com/xtiU3P2C4H — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 19, 2018





So here we are.@mute. Starring Alex Skarsgård, Justin Theroux & Paul Rudd. Out on Netflix February 23. Got there in the end! pic.twitter.com/omcWdicxTh — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 19, 2018





Here’s the official synopsis: Berlin, the future, but close enough to feel familiar: In this loud, often brutal city, Leo (Alexander Skarsgård) – unable to speak from a childhood accident – searches for his missing girlfriend, the love of his life, his salvation, through dark streets, frenzied plazas, and the full spectrum of the cities shadow-dwellers.

As he seeks answers, Leo finds himself mixed up with Cactus Bill (Paul Rudd) and Duck (Justin Theroux), a pair of irreverent US army surgeons on a mission all their own. This soulful sci-fi journey from filmmaker Duncan Jones (Moon, Source Code, Warcraft) imagines a world of strange currencies in which echoes of love and humanity are still worth listening to.

Despite the release date being just over one month away, there’s been no trailers or clips from the film, so expect to see something very soon.

Mute arrives on Netflix on 23 February.

