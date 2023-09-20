Dumb Money: Normal Guy (Vignette)

Fabric Origin
0

Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world’s hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip

Recommended Stories

  • The best high-yield savings account rates for September 2023

    If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.

  • ‘Don’t pop your pimples you guys’: Creator gets staph infection after popping pimple on their face

    A popped pimple may lead to a staph infection, one creator cautioned. The post ‘Don’t pop your pimples you guys’: Creator gets staph infection after popping pimple on their face appeared first on In The Know.

  • Reed Jobs on how his venture firm tackles cancer

    Reed Jobs’ new venture firm can change the lives of the estimated 18.1 million diagnosed cancer patients worldwide. Jobs first became interested in oncology as a teen after his father, Steve Jobs, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, passing away when his son was an undergraduate at Stanford. “All I really care about in this world is making a huge difference for cancer patients and what we do at Yosemite, and what I’ve wanted to do my entire life, is to make cancer non-lethal in our lifetimes,” Jobs said on stage during TechCrunch Disrupt today.

  • Plaid's Zack Perret on Visa, valuations and privacy

    When Plaid won TechCrunch Disrupt 2013’s Hackathon, it wasn’t even Plaid yet. Since then, the startup has taken a journey full of twists and turns, including its scuppered acquisition by Visa, followed by a funding round that put it at a $13.4 billion valuation, to the lows of a privacy class action lawsuit and layoffs last year. In a wide-ranging conversation at this year’s Disrupt, founder Zach Perret talked candidly about all those topics.

  • Future of social media headed for Supreme Court

    The high court will weigh in on whether companies like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter are allowed under the law to remove content that violates their rules.

  • Astros / Brewers playoff bandwagons & Padres internal drama

    Before bandwagoning the leaders of the AL West and NL Central, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the MLB news of the week, including Shohei Ohtani’s sudden disappearance and infighting between the manager and front office of the San Diego Padres.

  • Who is TikToker Myra Magdalen, and why is she going viral for having the weirdest bedroom decor ever?

    Myra Magdalen's viral interior design style includes a wall devoted to worms and an homage to the dad from "Jimmy Neutron." The post Who is TikToker Myra Magdalen, and why is she going viral for having the weirdest bedroom decor ever? appeared first on In The Know.

  • Promotion/relegation in college football? Game-changing idea could help save Pac-12

    What if the Pac-12 and Mountain West changed the way college conferences operate by borrowing an idea from European soccer leagues?

  • 2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch this weekend's games, full TV schedule, ways to stream and more

    Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.

  • DOJ investigates Elon Musk perks at Tesla

    The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.